Eiffel Tower Ready To Reopen On June 25, But Lifts To Remain 'out Of Service'

Paris is ready to welcome its visitors to one of its jewels, the Eiffel Tower. The Eiffel Tower is set to reopen on June 25, 2020, for a limited amount of visitors. The historic monument was closed due to the outbreak of novel Coronavirus. But even though Eiffel Tower is reopening, certain rules have been put forth to avoid crowding and maintain social distancing.

Eiffel Tower getting ready to welcome visitors again

The novel Coronavirus pandemic led to a lockdown in many countries. This lockdown resulted in a complete halt on tourist activities and visits to several tourist sites. Amidst this pandemic, France was hit badly due to the outbreak. But now, the number of new cases of COVID-19 is on the decline. Hence France is celebrating this big win amidst this pandemic.

Many restrictions that were put forth during the lockdown are lifted. One of the biggest restrictions that have been lifted is the reopening of the Eiffel Tower. The iconic Eiffel Tower will be reopened on June 25, 2020. The Tower will be only open for a limited number of visitors which was closed for the longest period of time after World War II. The lifts will remain shut to maintain social distancing. Moreover, only the first and second floor will be open for visiting. The visitors will have to use the stairs to access the first and second floors.

Apart from reopening the Eiffel Tower, Cafes and restaurants will be reopened across France. People will also be allowed to visit their family members at retirement homes. Previously, these visits were completely shut since many retirement homes were hit badly during the Coronavirus outbreak. Apart from local restrictions being lifted, Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, and Croatia will be fully reopening its borders for EU countries.

Travellers from the UK will also be allowed to visit these four countries. These travellers will require to quarantine on arrival. They will have to follow social distancing and other rules to avoid being infected. But while returning to the UK, they will face mandatory quarantine for a specific number of days. If UK and Spanish travellers plan to travel to France, they will be asked to go into a two-week voluntary quarantine upon arrival.

