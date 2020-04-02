Fact Check: Is The Monumental Eiffel Tower Visible From London?

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has caused a lot of confusion and paranoia amidst people. The pandemic has taken an ugly turn and the confusion is fuelled furthermore when people share fake messages and doctored videos on social media platforms. Now, another such fake video has started circulating on the internet.

Claim -

A video has been doing rounds on the Internet where the Eiffel tower can be apparently seen from the London Eye. The video claims furthermore that the Eiffel tower is visible now as people are maintaining self-isolation. The video was captioned stating 'We are the Virus', referencing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Rating - False

The London Eye is located in the South of London, the distance between it and Paris is nearly 200 miles. The stature similar to the Eiffel Tower is actually a massive television transmitter. It is called the crystal palace transmission mast. It is possible for various people to mistake it for the Eiffel tower as the tower is 719 meters tall. The transmission tower was built back in 1956 and is still used as the primary transmitter for various television and radio stations in London.

Origin -

A Reddit user shared the video on a subreddit where various netizens viewed the video. Some Reddit users were quick to point out that the video was actually not of the Eiffel tower. But that did not stop the video from going viral. Some users were also quick to point out that the Eiffel tower cannot be visible from London in a very detailed manner.

Google Trends analysis -

As the video was posted on Reddit and various other social media platforms from there, a number of people searched on Gooogle whether the video had any credibility to it. This resulted in a surge of searches for the same. Check it out below -

