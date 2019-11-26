Embark On These Day Trips From Chennai For Great Weekend Getaways

Chennai is one coastal city that everyone heads to for its glory. Chennai is home to various cultures which are reminiscent of the past history and also accept modernism openly. Chennai has many tourist spots, but if you are local, then a weekend getaway from the metropolitan city offers much-needed respite. So, here are venues from Chennai which are ideal for quick day trips this winter season.

Puducherry

Puducherry is a well-known city for its French architecture, extravagantly clean streets and not to mention the pristine beaches. It is known for its inexpensive tourist spots and alcohol. Apart from this, you can enjoy some of the best cafes in Puducherry that will leave memories for life. There are approximately 42 trains from Chennai to Puducherry but it is recommended that you use the roadways for enjoying the picturesque view.

Pulicat

Pulicat is a small seashore that will offer you the most thrilling expedition. Located on the island of Sriharikota, Pulicat is approximately 55 km away. You can explore the bird sanctuary and the flamingo festival when thousands of bird species come to the Pulicat lake. You can explore the beach and try the water-based activities there.

Madras Crocodile Bank Trust

This sanctuary is one of the biggest crocodile sanctuaries in India. This place near Chennai is home to approximately 1,500 animal species that include 13 different types of crocodile species. This place definitely offers you a chance to learn and have an adventure at the same time. Perfect place for wildlife enthusiasts, this sanctuary is located approximately 42 km from Chennai.

Mahabalipuram

If you want a quick getaway from the city then pack your bags for a one day trip from Chennai to Mahabalipuram. This place has been declared as a world heritage site by UNESCO for its lavish and intricate architecture. Located approximately 55 km from Chennai, you can visit the Shore pagoda, the sculpture museum, and many more things. You can take bicycle tours to get an insight into the culture and explore activities like rice grinding.

Kanchipuram

One of the best places from Chennai is to visit the lavish city of Kanchipuram. Also known as the 'Silk City', the place is popular for its traditional Kanchipuram silk sarees. Located approximately 70 km from Chennai, it will form one of the best day trips from Chennai. You can explore bird watching and sightseeing in the city.

