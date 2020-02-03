Pashupatinath Temple To Sanchi Stupa, Famous Pilgrimage Destinations In Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh is known to be the heart of India as it is located in the heart of India. This state accounts for both rich cultural heritage and several tourist destinations. The state has one of the holiest cities in India and several other pilgrimage destinations. Here are a few pilgrimage destinations in Madhya Pradesh.

Pashupatinath Temple

Lord Shiva who is worshipped in the form of Pashupatinath has a dedicated temple in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh. One of the prominent features of the temple is the eight faces of Lord Shiva that are depicted on the Shiva Linga here. The eight faces are symbolic of eight aspects of Shiva in Shaivism theology. The temple is supposed to be built in the 5th or 6th century and has many interesting inscriptions that have helped in ascertaining the dates of many archaeological discoveries in the region.

Sanchi Stupa

Sanchi Stupa is a Buddhist complex, famous for its Great Stupa, on a hilltop at Sanchi Town in Raisen District of the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. It is located in 46 kilometres (29 mi) north-east of Bhopal, capital of Madhya Pradesh. The Great Stupa at Sanchi is one of the oldest stone structures in India and an important monument of Indian Architecture.

Omkareshwar Temple

One of the 12 Jyotirlingas in India, Omkareshwar temple is one of the most visited temples in India. It is located on Mandhata Island which lies in the Narmada river. This temple is known to be shaped in the form of the Hindu symbol ‘OM’.

Kal Bhairav temple, Ujjain

This temple is dedicated to Kal Bhairav who is also known as the guardian deity of the city of Ujjain. Kal Bhairav temple is one of the most visited temples in Madhya Pradesh. With liquor as one of the main offerings, the temple houses the idol of Kal Bhairav who is considered to be the chief of Ashta Bhairava. It is located at the jail road, Bhairav Garh in Ujjain.

Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, Ujjain

According to Hindu mythology, there are 12 jyotirlingas in India. One of these is Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga located in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. This is one of the popular tourist destinations as it offers an ambiance filled with serenity. It is located on the shore of the river Kshipra. The timings to visit this temple is from 4:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

