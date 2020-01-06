Here's A List Of Must Visit Places In Madhya Pradesh For A Refreshing Trip In 2020

Known as the Heart of India, the state of Madhya Pradesh is famous for its rich cultural vibe and the historical significance. The state is home to some exceptionally important pilgrimage sites across the nation alongside some breathtaking natural wonders. Geographically, Madhya Pradesh lies in Central India and is highly popular amongst traveller for shopping and food. Madhya Pradesh is also home to quite a few popular National Parks and Wildlife Sanctuaries. The beauty of Madhya Pradesh is beyond explanation. Amongst countless places to visit in Madhya Pradesh, take a look at few must-visit ones-

Places to visit in Madhya Pradesh

Ujjain

The holy city of Ujjain is also known as the Temple City of India, due to the high number of temples present in the city. It is an ancient city which is also a part of Kumbh Mela's four sites. Here, one can witness a humungous gathering of over thousands of devotees during the time of Kumbh Mela. The city is situated on the banks of Shipra river. As mentioned, Ujjain is home to a large number of temples, but the Mahaleshwar temple is the most famous amongst all. Thus, if you are a religious person, who loves visiting temples, then the city of Ujjain is a must-visit.

Khajuraho Temples

When it comes to places to visit in Madhya Pradesh there is one site you cannot miss, and that is the holy Khajuraho temples in Madhya Pradesh. There are over 20 Khajuraho temples in Madhya Pradesh. The Khajuraho temples have an interesting history attached to them which explains the origin of Kama Sutra in India. These temples were built during the reign of the Chandela Dynasty from 950 to 1050 AD. One can see an amalgamation of large erotic sculptures in huge numbers in Khajuraho temples in Madhya Pradesh. The Khajuraho temples are one of the few UNESCO World Heritage sites in India, which makes them an ideal tourist spot in Madhya Pradesh.

Sanchi Stupa

The Sanchi Stupa is a Buddhist complex which is a holy place for those who practice Buddhism. The Sanchi Stupa is also a UNESCO World Heritage site, located in a town named Sanchi near Bhopal, the capital city of Madhya Pradesh. During the evening, one can also experience the breathtaking light show at the Sanch Stupa, which showcase some unbelievable visuals. It is a must-visit place, when in Madhya Pradesh.

