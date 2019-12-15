First Time In Bali? These Are The Best Places To Visit And Stay In Traveller's Paradise

Bali has become a go-to holiday destination for many tourists for its attractive serene beaches, sandy hues, aesthetic culture and mesmerising natural beauty. Specifically, during the end of the year, the tourists in huge numbers escape to Bali for a leisure holiday. If a trip to Bali tops your chart, here is a quick guide for you to know which are the best places to stay in Bali.

Best places to stay in Bali

1. If you are looking for a honeymoon stay:

Ubud, a town near the Indonesian island in Bali, is a paradise for couples that takes you on a tranquillity ride, making it a distinctive honeymoon destination. The place is home to different villas that mainly focus on leisure and comfort for the tourists. A few villas here have infinity pools, including some rejuvenating spa treatments. This luscious green paradise is a must-visit if you want the perfect honeymoon stay. Here are the best hotels to stay in Ubud.

Ubud village resort

Alaya resort Ubud

Royal Pita Mahal Hotel

2. If you are looking to explore the nightlife:

Kuta and Seminyak in Bali are all about its nightlife, clubs, late-night drives and various social activities. Tourists, especially stay here, for two nights to explore the nightclubs along the Jalan Legian street with international DJs. A few places here also have live jazz shows, and Barbeque treats for tourists. These places are reportedly also called as a great surfing grounds, with numerous beach activities they offer. Here are the hotels which you can opt for if you want to stay in Kuta and Seminyak.

Grand Inna Kuta

The Anvaya beach resort

Kuta Paradiso Hotel

Kanvaz Village resort Seminyak

Village Chunga Chunga Seminyak

3. If you are looking to stay with Family:

Nusa Dua is all family-friendly place in Bali featuring resorts that mainly have massive gardens, facing the serene beaches. According to travel reports, Nusa Dua is clean and devoid of crowd and traffic. Here are the best hotels in Nusa Dua.

Palm Bamboo Hotel- Tanjung Benoa, Nusa Dua

Marriott’s Bali Nusa Dua Gardens

The Nest Hotel by Danapati

