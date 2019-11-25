Book Cafes: Five Must Visit Book Cafes In India's Capital City Delhi

Delhi is filled with many cafés and restaurants that offer food in various delicacies. It is not a task to find a café that is perfect for enjoying coffee and binging great books in the capital. But, finding comfortable cafés that are rich in tasty food items and a good library can be tough. Here are some of the most visited comfortable cafés in Delhi where one can visit to enjoy coffee and books.

Five book cafes in Delhi

Another fine day

Find yourself a spot, grab your favourite book and enjoy your time at this comfy café in Gurugram. While you are there, do not forget to try their grilled mushroom and cheese sandwich. The place has several food items such as falafel wrap, hummus, mezze platter, cheesecake and brownie fudge. It is an affordable café at just around ₹800 for two.

Café Turtle

Located at Khan Market, it is a vegetarian café. The place is connected to the full circle bookstore and offers a peaceful and lively space. Customers can read, have a good conversation and enjoy a delicious meal alongside. The location has a menu using farm-fresh ingredients, which adds to its charm. They have lovely tea time desserts. The cost is just around ₹900 for two.

Cha Bar

This Oxford bookstore is a perfect place for finding a comfortable spot with the best of the books written by great authors. With white and blue simple interior design, the place is filled with books that are of various genres from biography to thrillers. The non-veg cuisine is the speciality of this library cum café place. The clubby vibes of the place last since the time it starts. The place is opened from 11am to 9:30 pm. Having so much to offer the place only costs approximately ₹550 for two people.

Ivy and Bean

Ivy & Bean is one of the most visited places whenever someone wants to enjoy a sip of coffee with great books. The place is known for three-cheese Quesadilla which is rarely found in any of the cafés around the town. The elegant white interior is a mix of pastel furnishing and a good library. With great service and delicious food offered at the place, the locals always find themselves visiting Ivy & Bean more often. The place is opened from 11 am to 11 pm. Just in ₹1250, a couple can enjoy their best coffee dates.

Sakley the mountain café

Located in the middle of hip-and-happening Greater Kailash 1, M-Block market, the place is known for its vintage vibe. The décor, food selection, books make it a perfect café for a blissful evening. It is quite good for spending alone time and picking an old classic novel from their library. The cost is ₹1400 approximate for two.