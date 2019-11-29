French Restaurants To Visit For A Great View And A Splendid Experience Of The Cuisine

Class and Elegance are the two words that are quite synonyms with the French culture and the French restaurants prove that. There are some places that will offer you lip-smacking French cuisine amidst the world's lavishly styled rooms. If you have been wondering places that will offer french restaurants with views, then look no further. Here are some of the best french restaurants with good food and splendid views.

Septime

One of the best french restaurants in Paris which are known to be the trend-setter for innovative cooking styles. This is one of the most popular amongst the top french restaurants. The place is so popular that getting a seat becomes a task. The ambience and the views of this place are truly spell bounding. Location: Septime, 80 rue de Charonne, 75011 Paris.

Chez Casimir

One of the most popular French restaurants in Paris, France. It is popular for serving the best french cuisine with a budget-friendly cost. It is a marvellous place if you are looking for affordable french cuisine and leisure time with great views. The most food sought after here is the cheese plate and the bistro food. Location: Chez Casimir, Gare du Nord, 6 rue de Belzunce, 75010 Paris.

ALSO READ | How To Make White Sauce Pasta At Home | Creamy White Sauce Pasta Recipe | Italian Food

Une Table Au Sud

This place is quite known to be a heritage and is immensely famous amongst the French people. The chefs at these French restaurants are known to be one of the best chefs serving mouth-watering French cuisine. You will get to experience the most funky atmosphere as this place offers you the most dazzling views of the sea. Location: 2 Quai du Port, Marseille, 13002, France.

ALSO READ | Souffle: Here's How To Prepare A Spinach And Gruyere Souffle At Home

Ze Kitchen Galeria

Ze Kitchen Galeria is amongst the best french restaurants when it comes to the open-kitchen. You will not only get to taste French cuisine but also a fusion of French-Asian food. Another reason to travel to this restaurant is the prices of the menus. Affordable prices and splendid views have attracted people from all over the world. Location: 4 Rue des Grands Augustins, Paris, 75006, France.

ALSO READ | Best Restaurants In Paris Which Serve Lip-smacking Dishes, Read More

Auguste

One of the cosiest French restaurants in the country. It will offer you perfect comfort and cosiness. The ambience and the inner decor is also created in such a way, you will be able to relax and have your best meal at the same time. They are known to serve some of the most delicious starters. Also, don't forget to taste the special pudding at this place. Location: 54 Rue de Bourgogne, Paris, 75007, France.

ALSO READ | French Food: All The Must-try Delicacies From The Country To Relish