Gardens In Delhi You Must Visit To Spend Quality Time With Your Family And Friends

Calm places and peaceful spots aren’t present in a lot in metro cities like Mumbai or Bengaluru. However, it's not the case with Delhi. Fortunately, there is a plethora of gardens in Delhi, where individuals can get some soothing and relaxing time.

Due to their fast-paced lives and extremely stressful work schedules, individuals living in urban cities tend to get exhausted regularly. But a regular visit to some serene gardens in Delhi, will not only calm your senses but also provide you with mental peace. Gardens and Delhi are synonymous to each other, the city is home to some of the best gardens in the nation. Take a look at the gardens in Delhi, you must pay a visit-

Best Gardens In Delhi

Lodhi Garden

Image Credit: Delhi Tourism official Instagram

Situated near Delhi's posh Khan Market, is the beautiful Lodhi Garden. Lodhi Garden is one of the most popular gardens in Delhi in Delhi, where individuals go for a refreshing time surrounded by greenery from all corners. Lodhi Garden also has some beautiful trails and amalgamation of flower and plant species in it. Lodhi Garden is one of the busiest gardens in Delhi and often serves as an ideal tourist place. You will invariably notice school-kids enjoying their picnic and having a gala time here. Lodhi Garden is also home to tombs of some Mughal emperors.

Garden of Five Senses

Image Credit: Delhi Tourism official Instagram

Talking about the best gardens in Delhi, how can we miss 'The The Garden Of Five Senses'. This garden holds some of the biggest fests in Delhi. From outlandish musical evenings to nature-based fests, Garden Of Five Senses has hosted it all. It a favourite spot of the locals to spend some quality time with family or friends. The place is undoubtedly competing in the list of best gardens in Delhi located near Saket in South Delhi area. From spiral walkways to some breathtaking scenic water bodies, Garden Of Five Senses is the ideal place to have some lone peaceful time.

Mughal Garden

When it comes to gardens in Delhi, there is no way we miss out on one of the best gardens here, which is the Mughal Garden. As the name suggests, the Mughal garden was made during the Mughal reign in India. Not only does the Mughal garden hold a lot of historical significance to it but it also has a magnificent feel to it. It is definitely one of the best gardens in Delhi, located at the President's Residence. It only opens for two months in the entire year i.e. February and March.

