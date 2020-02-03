Here Are Some Quirky Honeymoon Ideas For Couples Who Love Adventure

The most important thing after their wedding that the bride or groom look forward to is their honeymoon. For those who are not interested in just sunbathing and taking pictures, here are some unconventional ideas that are ideal for couples looking for new adventures.

Quirky honeymoon ideas for an unconventional couple

Swimming with the sharks in Isla Mujeres, Mexico

One can go cage diving with giant white sharks off the coast of Cape Town or get closer to gentle sharks as one swims with whale sharks in Isla Mujeres, Mexico. There is no compulsion of being a certified diver to experience this in Belize or Fiji. There are experienced staff members that will help you swim safely with the sharks.

ALSO READ | Honeymoon Destinations: Best Places To Visit In India For Newly-weds

Scuba diving lessons in Mexico and the Bahamas

Learning something new can always be a fun experience. Learning scuba diving and exploring the world underneath the water is an adventure in itself. There are various centres that allows people to swim with baby sharks. Apart from exploring scuba diving in Philippines, Mexico, and the Bahamas are also great destinations for scuba diving.

ALSO READ | Islands Perfect For A Relaxing And Pleasant Honeymoon Near India

Sandboarding in the Sahara Desert, Morocco

Skiing is a widely popular activity, but one must also check out sandboarding. Honeymooning in the Sahara desert will not only give couples a chance to explore the new place but also get an opportunity to learn the art of sandboarding. Couples should try and learn some freestyle tricks.

ALSO READ | Honeymoon Planning Tips You Could Use To Enjoy A Great Time With Your Partner

Coasteering in the British Isles

This is one of the perfect honeymoon ideas for all couples who love adventures. Coasteering is a beautiful combination of climbing, swimming, and cliff jumping. This adventurous activity involves jumping from the rocks, which are usually practised in the oceans.

ALSO READ | Top Destinations To Visit In 2020: 3 Must-visit Heavenly Destinations

Snorkelling in Kepulauan Seribu, Indonesia

Couples can go snorkelling at Pramuka Island and Tidung Island. Apart from this, couples can explore fishing boat trip at Pulau Tidung. Staying at the unique joglo houses on Isle East Indies is just perfect for spending an adventurous and romantic time on honeymoon.