Honeymoon In Europe: Check These Ideal Offbeat Places To Go On Your Honeymoon

Honeymoon in Europe; doesn't this sound exciting! Europe is one of the most beautiful continents of the world, with serene natural wonders and beautiful countries. Honeymoon is one of the most important holidays for a married couple, as it enthrals their journey as one in the formative days of their relationship. It goes down the memory lane for years. Very often couples opt for a trip to Europe to visit some offbeat places to make memories. Here, we have curated a list of some must-visit offbeat places in the captivating Europe, where you can enjoy your honeymoon to the fullest-

Croatia

Zadar is one of the most appealing cities in the Republic of Croatia. You might know about this place from the popular sitcom Game of Thrones. It is a great destination for honeymooners, with charming locales, be it the alluring mountains or the ancient churches. An ideal honeymoon destination in Europe for a couple who love travelling and are interested in art and culture.

Slovenia

Located in Central Europe is the fascinating country of Slovenia. There is a plethora of reason why this place is popular. Slovenia has some picturesque caves. In fact, due to the huge number of caves present in the country, it is also called the Nation of caves. Newly married couples are often spotted at hill stations, enjoying the snow. Well, you definitely won’t miss the snow in Slovenia-as the mountains are covered with snow during quite a few months in a year. The Soca valley is a must-visit when in Slovenia. It is touted to be amongst the most beautiful valleys in the world, where you can also enjoy adventure sports.

Corsica

Image Courtesy: Instagram

If you are one of those couples, who enjoy a romantic walk on the beachside holding hands, then this is the place for you. Corsica is a mountainous Mediterranean island, located between two countries. The island looks stunning, with breathtaking sea view and Instagram worthy locales. Since Corsica lies between Italy and France, you get to enjoy the culture and cuisines of both counties. A great place to spend some quality time with your better half.

