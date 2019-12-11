Mumbai Darshan: Take A Look At How You Can Spend An Exciting Day In City Of Dreams!

The city of dreams Mumbai is home to some of the most enchanting locations. From popular tourist spots to some hidden gems — there's no dearth of beauty in this city. Check out some really cool things to do and places to visit on a day out in Mumbai.

Things you can do on a day out in Mumbai

How about a stroll at Marine Drive?

There's no way you can miss this serene sea face, with stunning sea view. Marine Drive is one of the favourite photography spots for locals and tourists. Located in South Mumbai, it is one of the busiest tourist destinations in India due to its outstanding sea view. Very often, families, group of friends or couples are spotted at Marine Drive, posing adorably to make memories through pictures. A stroll at this beautiful locale will definitely stay with you for a long period.

Shop your heart out at Crawford market

Crawford market is amidst the most popular market in south Mumbai region. It is located near the Marine Lines area. Thus, after witnessing the beauty of the marine drive, you can go on a shopping spree with your friends or family at this market. This can be a one stop-stop-shop for all your shopping needs, be it for apparels or accessories. The market has an infinite number of shops from big branded showrooms to stalls. It is a must-visit when on a day out in Mumbai.

Time to eat

After sight-seeing and shopping, its time to gorge in with some great food. Located in the heart of the city opposite to a popular tourist destination ‘Girgaon Chowpatty’ is this amazing restaurant called Crytal. One can find an array of tasty dishes at this famous eatery. The restaurant is always filled with college students irrespective of day and time. Crystal opens at 12 pm and closes at 10:30 pm daily. However, it does shut down from 3:30 pm to 7 pm in the evening. The best part about visiting this restaurant is that you get to eat home-style cooked food, which is easy on taste palate and to digest.

Spend your evening at Gateway of India

After having delicious food, all you need to do is enjoy and sink in the beauty of Mumbai. The pride of Mumbai is the Gateway of India. Located in Colaba area. It is amongst the most famous monuments in the entire nation. People who wish to capture the beauty of the sea and the grandeur of the monument choose this location for their Instagram posts. This popular tourist destination is mostly crowded with several tourists, locals and photographers. You can easily capture the essence of the city by clicking Instagram-worthy photos here.