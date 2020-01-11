Wondering How To Get To Lakshadweep From Kerala? Here Are Some Modes Of Transport

Lakshadweep Island is one of the most beautiful attractions in India. But even if it is a part of the beauty of India’s most attractive islands, the connectivity to this island is limited.

However, it is also not so off route or badly-connected that you cannot reach there either. There are flights operated by Air India from Kochi to Agatti, six days a week. Some of the islands of Lakshadweep are very well connected through local transports.

One thing to remember and make a point is that you will need a tourism permit from Kochi to visit the Lakshadweep island. You can also spend a couple of days exploring vacation spots in Kerala.

There are ships, ferries, and boats from Kerala that work regularly to Lakshadweep for locals. People can also hire a bicycle or walk through the island, after reaching any of the Lakshadweep Islands. According to reports, it is also heard that there are some chopper/ helicopter services available to get there.

How to get to Lakshadweep from Kerala, here are the options-

By Air

The nearest and easily accessible airport to Lakshadweep is the Kochi International Airport, which connects the Lakshadweep and the mainland. Kochi International Airport provides some onward flights to the major airports of India and some from foreign destinations.

The airport of Agatti is the airport located in Lakshadweep. You can also opt for the helicopter or chopper services, which are provided all-round the year and from Agatti to Bangaram during monsoon. Flights from Kochi to Agatti will take a one-and-a-half-hour span to reach. These flights are only operated six days a week.

Image source: @aaiofficial

By Ship

There are also ship services provided from Kochi to reach Lakshadweep. The ship allows only seven passengers at a time. Some of these ships are MV Arabian Sea, MV Dweep Setu, MV Kavaratti, MV Bharat Seema, MV Minicoy, MV Lakshadweep Sea, and MV Amindivi Sea. The ship journey will take around 14 to 20 hours for you to reach Lakshadweep.

There are different classes of accommodation such as A/C Deluxe Class (with 2 berth cabins), A/C First Class (with 4 berth cabins) and Tourist Class (with A/C seating). These transportation ships are well maintained and include an entertainment lounge, walkway, cafeteria, snack bars, and video shows, etc. From October to May, boat services from Agatti to Kavaratti and Kadmat can be availed.

