Best Islands In Maldives For A Memorable Honeymoon You Must Check Out

Maldives, a place endowed with oval-shaped atolls and coral islands, has established a reputation as one of the best honeymoon destinations. The place has numerous privately owned islands that are artificially created to cater to the needs of those looking for a romantic vacation.

Newlyweds seek for one of the best islands in the Maldives for their honeymoon. The white-sand beaches, stunning coral reefs and the chic villas attract numerous newlyweds. Here are some of the best islands in the Maldives for honeymoon.

Best islands in Maldives for honeymoon

Male Island

Male Island is one of the best islands in Maldives for all the royal and luxury-seeker couples. Take a dip in the Male's ocean pool which is an artificial beach, indulge in various water-based activities like snorkelling, underwater scooter riding and relish on the delicious seaside food. You will get an insight into the true Maldivian culture on this Island. Also, the major International airports of Maldives are located on this Island, that makes it easier to reach the destination.

Hulhumale Island

Situated in proximity to the Maldivian capital, Hulhumale is yet another one of the best Islands in Maldives for honeymoon. If you are looking for less crowded places and budget-friendly honeymoon, then head to this Island. There are some stunning hotels nearby like Hotel Ocean Grand and UI hotels which will ensure a comfortable stay. You can take a cab from Velena International Airport to reach this beautiful Island.

Biyadhoo Island

Located in the southern region of Mal-Atoll, this is one of the most popular Islands in Maldives for honeymoon for couples seeking a serene time. The sparkling blue waters, white sand and a wide range of watersports is what makes the place so popular. You can go scuba diving and canoe-padding with your partner on this Island. The nearest airport is Velena International Airport.

Fihalhohi Island

This is one of the most romantic Maldives Islands that have numerous overwater villas and bungalows to stay in. Apart from the well-equipped overwater properties, the palm trees, the spa offered at these places makes it a splendid option for honeymoon. The pristine beaches shaded by the palm trees is truly a romantic experience.

