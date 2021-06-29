How To Get Universal Travel Pass? How Will It Affect Mumbaikars? Here Are The Details

For Mumbaikars who take local trains, a new QR code identity card featuring an image of the pass holder will be introduced soon. According to the BMC, the railways and the state government are working on a strategy in which there would be five tiers of travel using these QR code-based picture ID cards. Read on to know more details about the universal travel pass for Mumbai local trains, universal travel pass registration and more.

How to get a universal travel pass? Details about the travel pass

This 'Universal Travel Pass' allows residents of Mumbai and its metropolitan areas to use suburban local trains, the metro, and the monorail. All passes specify the travel level, with travel authorised for both the passes stated level and those below it. For the Degree 3 pass, the holder is permitted to travel if the level of limitations in effect is 1, 2, or 3. The bearer of a Degree 2 pass may only travel if the level of limitations in effect is 1 or 2. Passholders with a Level 5 pass get access to all levels.

Universal Travel Pass online application

The firm applying for these QR coded ID cards would be required to contact the state disaster management body, according to the proposal. The employees' information will then be submitted, and the government authorities will determine the level to be assigned based on the company/function. The QR code on the pass may be scanned with a QR code reader on any smartphone to immediately determine whether or not the pass is genuine.

According to a letter sent to the railroads by the State Disaster Management Authority, this would make it difficult for individuals to travel using fraudulent credentials. Additionally, all public transportation agencies, including rail agencies, have been given the authority to collect penalties. Medical, state, and federal government personnel have been classified for travel on this basis.

Over 3,000 persons with false IDs have been discovered by Central Railway officials, while over 750 people have been nabbed by Western Railway officials, who have collected Rs 15 lakh in fines. Authorities have so far captured 30,346 ticketless travellers and collected Rs 1.09 crore in fines since June.

The difference between this QR code identity card and the previous one is that this time the ID card will include a photograph of the bearer. These QR coded cards will be scanned by the personnel. However, monitoring passengers at peak hours is challenging since it would cause crowding if everyone entering the station was scanned.

IMAGE: YASH BHARDWAJ UNSPLASH