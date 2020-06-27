Iceland's Bubble Hotel Offers Perfect 'socially Distant Stay' Amid COVID-19 Fears

Even though the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus has ruined many travel plans, there are many places that travellers wish to strike-off their list. With countries lifting border restrictions, this Bubble hotel in Iceland is surely one of the fanciest social distancing stay one should definitely experience. The ‘magical’ hotel offers an entirely private stay tucked away in a secluded wooded area near Reykholt.

With amazing views of the surrounding area, the stars and maybe Northern Lights, the hotel surely is a childhood dream for many. While speaking to an international media outlet, Robert Robertson, the managing director of the Bubble project, said that sleeping under the stars o watching the aurora borealis dance is one this lifelong dreams. He added that the Bubble concept was basically born to fulfil the dreams of many.

An escape from busy life

Robertson reportedly said that in the winter, the hotel has the aurora or the stars and in the summer one can experience the ‘proximity of nature’, wonderful birds, butterflies and great midnight-sun scenery. While he doesn’t guarantee that one will experience the northern lights during their stay, however, he said that its the light show up then one might have a magical night for sure. While Robertson called the hotel ‘pretty bloody special’, the company’s website informs that the hotel offers a chance to completely escape from the normal busy life.

According to the official site, the Bubble is suitable for two adults sharing a bed. It also read that the experience will take the visitors out of their busy lives and reconnect them to nature and the environment. Furthermore, as per the website, the ‘glamping’ location situated in a forest close to Reykholt on the Golden Circle will help the visitors get a ‘moment to lay back, rethink, and begin a new journey’.

The website also informs that the bubbles are heated and complete with a big comfy bed to share. With no toilets inside the bubble, the site informed that there is a nearby building which has toilet and shower facility for the guests to use.

