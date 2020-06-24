Video: Icelandic Sheepdog Bonds With New Family Member, Netizens Go Aww

An adorable footage of an Iceland sheepdog bonding with the new family member has amused the internet. Shared on Twitter by the page named Welcome to Nature, the 25-second clip has been viewed 15.9k times. Excited to meet the baby, the pooch wags its tail and frolics in anticipation as the family introduces the newborn to the “happy” pet canine.

“The sensitivity, the tenderness of the dogs, moves me,” wrote a commenter. In the footage, the hardy Nordic can be seen waiting patiently to meet with the infant as it expresses gratitude in gestures with its human companions. While the family is exceedingly happy to give the pooch a sneak-peek into who this newcomer in the family is, the intelligent and active dog socializes and is eager to help. Further, the dog greets the new member enthusiastically as it takes a glimpse then gives a gracious and friendly look to the woman. The pooch twitches its pricked ears and moves its curled furry tail back-and-forth curious and affectionate towards the baby wrapped in the coverall.

Our Icelandic sheepdog meeting the new family member pic.twitter.com/wcYsGtT2ET — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) June 24, 2020

Netizens appreciate the dog breed

“This dog totally gets that this is the pack's new baby and is so excited to help. I imagine she's thinking of all the fun things she will be able to teach the baby. I think she will probably also advocate for the baby whenever it cries or needs anything. Baby is a lucky baby to get a dog mom also,” a Redditor wrote on the video shared. “Icelandic sheepdogs are honestly the happiest, most loyal little bundles of heavy joy you could ask for,” wrote another, adding, “Highly recommend them for both sole adventures has driven people as well as homebound families of all ages.” This is exactly how dogs act when meeting a new puppy :) They know the baby is a new family member/part of the pack,” wrote the third.

