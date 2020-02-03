IRCTC Arranges Vaishno Devi Yatra For Devotees From Mumbai; Read Here

IRCTC comes up with tour packages during important Indian festivals and holiday seasons. Besides this, they also release a new train schedule with special trains for the tourists. IRCTC has many tour packages ranging from one week to two-days trips to places like Mumbai, Andaman, Tirupathi and more. Recently IRCTC came up with a tour package to Vaishno Devi.

Vaishno Devi yatra arranged by IRCTC tourism

Vaishno Devi, the goddess is said to be residing in a holy cave tucked away in the three-peaked mountain called Trikuta. Every year this pilgrim spot is visited by thousands of devotees. They have to trek a distance of 12 to 14 kilometres to complete their Vaishno Devi yatra.

Also Read: Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express, IRCTC's Second Train, To Be Flagged Off On Jan 17

One can find the Vaishno Devi yatra on the official website of IRCTC tourism. The package is called ‘Mata Vaishno Devi ex Mumbai’. The duration for the Vaishno Devi trip is two nights and three days. The itinerary is Mumbai-Katra-Vaishnodevo-Katra-Mumbai. The departure date mentioned by IRCTC for the Vaishno Devi trip is February 21, 2020. Number of passengers to be taken on the trip is 20. Among this, the tourist number is 19 with one tour manager. Hotel accommodations will also be provided in the Vaishno Devi yatra by IRCTC. The journey to Katra from Mumbai will be commuted by flight and the airline opted by IRCTC is GoAir. From Mumbai, the flight time is 10:50 a.m. which reaches Jammu at 1:40 pm. On the return journey, the flight leaves Jammu at 2:10 pm and reaches Mumbai at 6:25 pm.

Also Read: Railway's Next IRCTC's 'private Train' To Run Between Indore And Varanasi

The cost of IRCTC’s Vaishno Devi trip is ₹22,590 for single occupancy. For a twin sharing, it is ₹18, 490. A triple sharing costs ₹18,290. For children aged from 5-11 years, the package costs ₹17,390 with bed and without bed it costs ₹17,390. The Child fare for those aged between 2-4 years is ₹12,790 and should be deposited in cash by the tourist at IRCTC office during the time of booking.

Also Read: IRCTC's 3rd Private Train To Run On Indore-Varanasi Route

Also Read: IRCTC's New International Tour Packages To Malaysia & Singapore, Kathmandu-Chitwan-Pokhara