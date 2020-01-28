IRCTC's New International Tour Packages To Malaysia & Singapore, Kathmandu-Chitwan-Pokhara

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, popularly known as IRCTC, is a subsidiary of the Indian Railways that handles the catering, tourism and online ticketing operations, which now works abroad. IRCTC Tourism offers unmatched service to people with its international tour packages. IRCTC already has tie-ups with the best hotels and guides, who know the city inside out and take you on a complete tour. Recently, IRCTC announced new travelling packages to Malaysia, Singapore and Nepal. Check out the details.

Also Read | IRCTC's Course Correction: Kerala Food Items On The Menu After Passengers Complain

Malaysia and Singapore

Malaysia is a diverse country in terms of landscapes, culture and activities. While Malaysia is famous for Penang’s UNESCO-listed George Town and Malacca’s historical core, Singapore is also one of the most preferred options for travellers. From open-air building forests to housing a diverse natural habitat, Singapore has an interesting history and beauty worth checking out. IRCTC Zonal Office, Mumbai offers "Mesmerising Singapore & Malaysia", one of the most affordable all-inclusive tour packages, covering the mesmerising attractions of Singapore & Malaysia. Take a look:

Also Read | Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express, IRCTC's Second Train, To Be Flagged Off On Jan 17

Package Details Package Name Mesmerizing Singapore & Malaysia Ex Mumbai Destination Covered Singapore & Malaysia Travelling Mode By Malindo Air Frequency 24.04.2020 to 30.04.2020 Available Seats 32 Hotel Name Singapore: IBIS MC Pherson/ IBIS Novena/ Aqueen Lavender/ Aqueen Jalan Besar or similar

Kuala Lumpur: IBIS style F & B Park/ Hotel Pearl International/ Ancasa Hotel & Spa or similar

Cost:

Occupancy Prices (Per Person) Single Occupancy Rs. 103630/- Double Occupancy Rs. 87890/- Triple Occupancy Rs. 87890/- Child(05 - 11yrs) with bed Rs. 79840/- Child (02 - 11yrs) without bed Rs. 71670/- Infant (0 - 2yrs) Rs. 27390/-

Kathmandu, Chitwan and Pokhara

Considered as one of the most alluring places on earth, Nepal is undoubtedly blessed with natural and unsullied beauty. Unlike other hill stations in the world, the most beautiful places worth visiting in Nepal are nothing related to man-made forts and museums.

Also Read | Japan's Pod Hotel Concept Coming To Indian Railways; IRCTC Picks Mumbai Central

Package Details Package Name Mystical Nepal Destination Covered Kathmandu, Chitwan & Pokhara Travelling Mode Flight ex Mumbai Duration 7 Nights and 8 Days Tour Date 24.04.2020 to 01.05.2020 Meal Plan MAP (Breakfast & Dinner) Total Seats 30 Pax

Cost:

Occupancy Package Cost Per Person ex Mumbai Adult on Single Occupancy Rs. 57990/- Adult on Double/ Triple Occupancy Rs. 49690/- A child with Bed (5 -11 years) Rs. 48500/- Child without Bed (2 -11 years) Rs. 37890/- Infant (0 - 2 years) Rs. 14000/-

Note: *Child fare of age 0-2 years would be deposit in cash by the customer at IRCTC office at the time of booking.

Also Read | Wow! IRCTC To Launch Indian Railways First Pod Hotel At Mumbai Central Station By Dec 2020

(Promo Image: Shutterstock)