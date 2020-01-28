The Debate
IRCTC's New International Tour Packages To Malaysia & Singapore, Kathmandu-Chitwan-Pokhara

Travel

Here is IRCTC's new international tour packages to Malaysia, Singapore and Nepal, the perfect package options for travelling in the cities. Read on.

IRCTC

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, popularly known as IRCTC, is a subsidiary of the Indian Railways that handles the catering, tourism and online ticketing operations, which now works abroad. IRCTC Tourism offers unmatched service to people with its international tour packages. IRCTC already has tie-ups with the best hotels and guides, who know the city inside out and take you on a complete tour. Recently, IRCTC announced new travelling packages to Malaysia, Singapore and Nepal. Check out the details.

Malaysia and Singapore

Malaysia is a diverse country in terms of landscapes, culture and activities. While Malaysia is famous for Penang’s UNESCO-listed George Town and Malacca’s historical core, Singapore is also one of the most preferred options for travellers. From open-air building forests to housing a diverse natural habitat, Singapore has an interesting history and beauty worth checking out. IRCTC Zonal Office, Mumbai offers "Mesmerising Singapore & Malaysia", one of the most affordable all-inclusive tour packages, covering the mesmerising attractions of Singapore & Malaysia. Take a look:

Package Details

Package Name

Mesmerizing Singapore & Malaysia Ex Mumbai

Destination Covered

Singapore & Malaysia

Travelling Mode

By Malindo  Air

Frequency

24.04.2020 to 30.04.2020

Available Seats

 32

Hotel Name

Singapore: IBIS MC Pherson/ IBIS Novena/ Aqueen Lavender/ Aqueen Jalan Besar  or similar
Kuala Lumpur: IBIS style F & B Park/ Hotel Pearl International/ Ancasa Hotel & Spa or similar

Cost:

Occupancy

 

Prices (Per Person)

Single Occupancy

 

Rs. 103630/-

Double Occupancy

Rs. 87890/-

 
Triple Occupancy

Rs. 87890/-

 

Child(05 - 11yrs) with bed

Rs. 79840/-

 

Child (02 - 11yrs) without bed

Rs. 71670/-

 

Infant (0 - 2yrs)

Rs. 27390/-

 

Kathmandu, Chitwan and Pokhara

Considered as one of the most alluring places on earth, Nepal is undoubtedly blessed with natural and unsullied beauty. Unlike other hill stations in the world, the most beautiful places worth visiting in Nepal are nothing related to man-made forts and museums.

  Package Details

Package Name

Mystical Nepal

Destination Covered

Kathmandu, Chitwan & Pokhara

Travelling Mode

Flight ex Mumbai

Duration

7 Nights and 8 Days

Tour Date

24.04.2020 to 01.05.2020

Meal Plan

MAP (Breakfast & Dinner)

Total Seats

30 Pax

Cost:

Occupancy

Package Cost Per Person ex Mumbai

Adult on Single Occupancy

Rs. 57990/-

Adult on Double/ Triple Occupancy

Rs. 49690/-

A child with Bed (5 -11 years)

Rs. 48500/-

 

Child without Bed (2 -11 years)

Rs. 37890/-

Infant (0 - 2 years)

Rs. 14000/-

 

Note: *Child fare of age 0-2 years would be deposit in cash by the customer at IRCTC office at the time of booking.

