IRCTC's New International Tour Packages To Malaysia & Singapore, Kathmandu-Chitwan-Pokhara

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, popularly known as IRCTC, is a subsidiary of the Indian Railways that handles the catering, tourism and online ticketing operations, which now works abroad. IRCTC Tourism offers unmatched service to people with its international tour packages. IRCTC already has tie-ups with the best hotels and guides, who know the city inside out and take you on a complete tour. Recently, IRCTC announced new travelling packages to Malaysia, Singapore and Nepal. Check out the details.
Malaysia is a diverse country in terms of landscapes, culture and activities. While Malaysia is famous for Penang’s UNESCO-listed George Town and Malacca’s historical core, Singapore is also one of the most preferred options for travellers. From open-air building forests to housing a diverse natural habitat, Singapore has an interesting history and beauty worth checking out. IRCTC Zonal Office, Mumbai offers "Mesmerising Singapore & Malaysia", one of the most affordable all-inclusive tour packages, covering the mesmerising attractions of Singapore & Malaysia. Take a look:
|
Package Details
|
Package Name
|
Mesmerizing Singapore & Malaysia Ex Mumbai
|
Destination Covered
|
Singapore & Malaysia
|
Travelling Mode
|
By Malindo Air
|
Frequency
|
24.04.2020 to 30.04.2020
|
Available Seats
|
32
|
Hotel Name
|
Singapore: IBIS MC Pherson/ IBIS Novena/ Aqueen Lavender/ Aqueen Jalan Besar or similar
|
Occupancy
|
Prices (Per Person)
|
Single Occupancy
|
Rs. 103630/-
|
Double Occupancy
|
Rs. 87890/-
|Triple Occupancy
|
Rs. 87890/-
|
Child(05 - 11yrs) with bed
|
Rs. 79840/-
|
Child (02 - 11yrs) without bed
|
Rs. 71670/-
|
Infant (0 - 2yrs)
|
Rs. 27390/-
Considered as one of the most alluring places on earth, Nepal is undoubtedly blessed with natural and unsullied beauty. Unlike other hill stations in the world, the most beautiful places worth visiting in Nepal are nothing related to man-made forts and museums.
|Package Details
|
Package Name
|
Mystical Nepal
|
Destination Covered
|
Kathmandu, Chitwan & Pokhara
|
Travelling Mode
|
Flight ex Mumbai
|
Duration
|
7 Nights and 8 Days
|
Tour Date
|
24.04.2020 to 01.05.2020
|
Meal Plan
|
MAP (Breakfast & Dinner)
|
Total Seats
|
30 Pax
|
Occupancy
|
Package Cost Per Person ex Mumbai
|
Adult on Single Occupancy
|
Rs. 57990/-
|
Adult on Double/ Triple Occupancy
|
Rs. 49690/-
|
A child with Bed (5 -11 years)
|
Rs. 48500/-
|
Child without Bed (2 -11 years)
|
Rs. 37890/-
|
Infant (0 - 2 years)
|
Rs. 14000/-
