Italian Cuisine: Top 3 Dishes You Must Have While In Rome

The city of Rome has so much to offer. It is the country's most populated city. With so many people there, the city is always throbbing with new food varieties and dishes. The basic Italian food consists of Bicerin, Gelato, Pizza, etc but the roman city has more to offer than the dishes you know. When in Rome one must try the quirky cafes and restaurants here. The food and the decor are worth seeing. Listed below are some of the must-try food dishes in Rome:

Food Dishes to have in Rome

1) Pizza al Taglio

This dish is all about the delicious and cheesy pizzas. This is a variety of pizza that is baked in large rectangular trays. The pizzas are sold by weight and in rectangular shapes. Everyone knows how Italian pizzas are the best. When in Rome, one must try the Pizza al Taglio. This dish is available all across the city at almost all cafes and restaurants. Places like Pizzarium, Volpetti Più and Forno Campo de’ Fiori are some of the best restaurants in Rome to try the Pizza al Taglio.

2) Cacio e Pepe

Pasta is a basic Italian dish that is available all across the globe. The Cacio e Pepe is a different kind of pasta prepared in Rome. This roman dish is all about the cheese and pepper. The dish is prepared using the basic ingredients like black pepper, grated Pecorino Romano cheese, and spaghetti. Places like Da Felice, Flavio al Velavevodetto and Osteria Zi Umberto are some of the best restaurants in Rome to try the Cacio e Pepe.

3) Maritozzo

The Italian cuisine is incomplete without some Maritozzo. It is a sweet bread that is served with cream. This dish is hugely popular in the city of Rome. It can be found in abundance at several bakeries, cafes, and restaurants. The flavor and sponginess of the bread shall leave you wanting more. Places like Mari Maritozzi, Linari and the Madeiterraneo are some of the best restaurants in Rome to try some Maritozzo.

