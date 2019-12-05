Best Italian Food Places In Mumbai That Every Foodie Must Try

Italian cuisine is full of dishes that are rich in flavour. Italian food has more to it that pizza and basic pasta. Here are five places in Mumbai which you can visit if you wish to have authentic Italian food.

Best Italian food places to try in Mumbai

1. Trattoria

Trattoria is a restaurant by the Taj Group. It is a restaurant open 24 hours a day, which is of the many highlights of this place. The ambience and the décor are the two perfect things with Italian décor and wooden flooring. The restaurant is situated in Cuffe Parade in Mumbai. The Margarita Pizza here is a must-try for every food lover.

2. Smoke House Deli

Smoke House Deli has one of the best combinations of good food and good décor. The place has a variety of Italian dishes to choose from. The décor is full of doodles, cut-outs, and many similar decorative pieces. It will make you feel comfortable and cosy. It will also give you a vintage vibe with the telephone and gramophones. The restaurant is situated at High Street Phoenix in Lower Parel. You need to have the Wasabi Salsa and the Smoked House Rissoto here.

3. Moneyball Eatery & Bar

You will find the best kinds of pasta dishes here. They provide a variety of fusion food, which is a mix of desi and Italian food. The place is a little expensive, but it is considered worth the cost. The pasta here is extremely cheesy and tasty. The ambience is right for almost any kind of function. You can enjoy the food with a range of cocktail and mocktail options. The restaurant is situated in Vashi in Navi Mumbai.

4. The Fusion Kitchen

The place is renowned for the Italian dishes it offers and for the décor. The menu is heavily loaded with pasta and pizzas. The décor is kind of vintage and gives out a party vibe. The staff here is polite and helpful. The service is quick and efficient. The restaurant is famous for Mexican as well as Italian. The Indian food served here is not recommended. The Fusion Kitchen is placed in Dahisar West. You need to check out the chocolate ball dessert here.

5. Mia Cucina

Mia Cucina has been gaining recognition lately for the food and décor. The restaurant will give you the Italian street vibe with dim lights and classic decoration. The music blends in with décor and provides the perfect ambience required. The Ravioli al Funghi Croccanti is something every foodie must try. There are a number of other Italian options available in the menu here. The restaurant is situated in the hub of Powai. You will love the food here.

