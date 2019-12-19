Jaipur: Best Places For An Unforgettable Office Party In The Pink City

Jaipur is undoubtedly a beautiful place and also full of historical monuments. People visiting this city prefer visiting all the best historical monuments, but few know that as the sun sets, they have many other options to truly enjoy the wonders of the city. The nightlife of the city can give you some really amazing experience. Also, as the Christmas and New Year season nears, it becomes more than pertinent to find best party places in the city. Here are some of our favourite picks-

Also read | Jaipur Guide: Best Places To Eat, Drink, Shop And Stay In The 'Pink City' Of India

Best options for an office party in Jaipur

Hollywood

This is one of the best places to plan an office party in Jaipur. Enjoy the premium amenities here like live sports screening, live DJ and exciting music list. This place also offers some amazing food and drinks for the customers. One can choose this place for Anniversary, Cocktail, or Bachelors Parties. This place has some of the best DJs and the liveliest crowds. Especially this place is the best for those who love to drink and dance crazily after a long working day.

Location: SB-54-C, Level 2, Above Gauri Ke Gahne, Opposite SMS Stadium, Â Tonk Road, Jaipur

Also read | Best Places In Jaipur To Enjoy Authentic Rajasthani Cuisine

Blackout

You will get the best live band here and also some electrifying music to set the stage and the dance floor on fire. A variety of drinks will make your night more exciting and enjoyable. Office party in Jaipur at the Blackout will definitely be a blast and you will make lots of beautiful memories here. Also, you can get to enjoy lived DJ here on weekends.

Location: Hotel Golden Oak, 9th Floor, Ahinsa Circle, Landmark Building, Â C Scheme, Jaipur

Also read | Best Weekend Getaways Near Jaipur To Visit This Holiday Season

Jaipur Bar Stock Exchange

This is not only one of the best places for office parties but also for cocktails parties and kitty parties. People visit this place in great numbers as this place never lets it customers down when it comes to party expectations. With a combination of amazing dance floor and music, the place also offers some yummiest food in town. Office party in Jaipur at Jaipur Stock Bar Exchange will surely be a memorable experience.

Location: Grand Uniara, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Near Trimurti Circle, Narayan Singh Circle, Jaipur

Also read | City Palace Jaipur Opens Its Doors For A Royal Stay For Tourists