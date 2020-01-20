Kala Ghoda Festival 2020: Schedule, Event Dates And Venue Of The Festival

Kala Ghoda Festival is one of the country’s biggest art and cultural festival celebrated in Mumbai. This art, craft and multi-cultural festival is a free event for anyone who likes to visit and explore the Kala Ghoda Festival. This event carries over 500 events within the period of 9 days’ festival, which attracts a wide range of crowd from all over the world. From all the events at Kala Ghoda Festival no activities are charged, every activity or event is free.

The venue of Kala Ghoda Festival 2020

All the events of the Kala Ghoda Festival 2020 are held in and around the Kala Ghoda which is a popular area in South Mumbai. Due to Bombay High Court order, loud music and speakers have not been permitted at the K Dubash Road (Kala Ghoda Road, also called the Rampert Row). Hence, the music and dance events have been now moved to Cross Maiden near the Churchgate Railway Station. Churchgate (Western Railways) and CST (Central Railway and Harbour Railways) are the nearest local train stations to reach the Kala Ghoda Festival in Mumbai.

Dates of the Kala Ghoda Festival 2020

The Kala Ghoda Festival 2020 in Mumbai starts on the first Saturday in the month of February. This Art and Cultural Festival will continue for a period of nine days and ends on the second Sunday of February.

Start date of Kala Ghoda Festival 2020: 1st February 2020

The end date of Kala Ghoda Festival 2020: 9th February 2020

To get the detailed information of the scheduled events at the Kala Ghoda Festival 2020 in Mumbai visit their official website: http://www.kalaghodaassociation.com/

Organisers of Kala Ghoda Festival

The Kala Ghoda Festival has been organised by the Kala Ghoda Association since 1999. Kala Ghoda Association was initially formed on October 30, 1998. The main objective of this Kala Ghoda Festival was focusing on South Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda area. This multi-cultural festival which is organized at the Kala Ghoda is home to Art Galleries, Museums, multi-cuisine Restaurants, Designer Shops, Bars, and Historic heritage buildings and Art-Décor style of architecture. Kala Ghoda Association's main objective is working towards the beautification and conservation of the Kala Ghoda area.

