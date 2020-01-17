The Debate
Jaipur International Film Festival 2020: Check Out All The Details Here

Travel

This film festival is the 12th Jaipur International Film Festival 2020, (JIIF). Jaipur International Film festival starts today and here are the other details.

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jaipur International Film Festival

Jaipur International Film Festival (JIIF) is the world’s biggest competitive film festival. This new emerging film capital of India has been organizing this festival since 2009. The film festival is conducted by the Jaipur International Film Festival Trust, started under the guidance of Hanu Raj. This film festival is the 12th Jaipur International Film Festival 2020, (JIIF). Jaipur International Film festival starts today and here are some important details-

Image courtesy: @jaipurfilmfestival 

All you need to know about the Jaipur International Film Festival 2020

  • JIIF 2020 opening ceremony: 17th January 2020 at 5:00 pm (start-date)
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Image courtesy: @jaipurfilmfestival 

  • JIIF 2020 closing ceremony: 21st January 2020 at 5:00 pm (end-date)
  • Location: Maharana Pratap Auditorium, OPP Dainik Bhaskar, JLN Road, Jaipur

Main attractions of the Jaipur International Film Festival

At the Jaipur International Film Festival, Maharana Pratap Auditorium, Opp Dainik Bhaskar, JLN Road, Jaipur

  • Prem Chopra will be honoured with the JIIF evergreen star achievement award 2020.
  • Padma Shri Shaji N, Karun will be honoured with the JIIF outstanding Lifetime achievement award 2020.
  • A Tribute by JIFF 2020 to the Father of Indian Animation - Ram Mohan.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Image courtesy: @jaipurfilmfestival  

  • Film screenings at the Jaipur International Film Festival will be held from 18th January to 21st January 2020, which will start at 9:00 am daily and end at 9:30 pm.
  • Jaipur Film Market from 18th January to 20th January 2020, timings will be from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm daily at Hotel Clarks Amer, JLN Road, Jaipur.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 Image courtesy: @jaipurfilmfestival 

  • International Co-Production Meet will be held on 19th January 2020 at 4:00 pm. The location for this meet is Hotel Clarks Amer, JLN Road, Jaipur.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Image courtesy: @jaipurfilmfestival 

New Awards that were introduced at the Jaipur International Film Festival in 2018 were:

  • JAIPUR CRITICS – for feature fiction films only, best film award from film critics
  • HONORARY ASIA - for Asian feature fiction films, who have produced/directed minimum 5 films in their respective career
  • WELCOME REGARD - for 1st film, feature films only
  • OLD IS GOLD - Film screenings (by invitation only)
  • Web Series (up to 30 minutes/s, top three)
  • Mobile Film Making on Social Issues (film should be shoot by a mobile camera, up to 30 minutes/s, top three films)
  • JIFF VILLAGE (INTERNATIONAL)- JIFF village is the new heart of the festival. The Village International will offer a meeting and film screenings place for national, regional and international film schools from all over the world. Participating institutions can organize professional events such as contract signings, press conferences, parties or announcements of new projects.

Published:
