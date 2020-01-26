Karnataka’s Culturally Preserved Towns That Will Transport You To An Ancient Era

Historical sites in Karnataka date all the way back to the ancient dynasties of 6th century. The rock-cut temples of Hampi and Badami, the majestic palaces of Bangalore, and the marvellous architecture of the Halebidu temples are all tributes to the magnificence of the kings that have ruled this land, surviving centuries that have witnessed all sorts of change while still retaining their structural integrity. Here are Karnataka’s towns that are locked in time for a history buff to explore.

Also Read | Will Expand Cabinet In 3-4 Days: Karnataka CM

Hampi

Hampi, the city of ruins, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Situated in the shadowed depth of hills and valleys, Hampi is a very significant historical place in Karnataka and a delight for travellers.

Surrounded by 500 ancient monuments, beautiful temples, bustling street markets, bastions, treasury building and captivating remains of the Vijayanagar Empire, Hampi is a backpacker's delight. Hampi is an open museum with 100+ locations to explore and a favourite way to see the city from the perspective of its history.

Also Read | Karnataka Boy To Be Awarded On Republic Day For Guiding Ambulance During Floods

Historical monuments of Shimoga (Shivamogga)

The history of Karnataka is not complete without Shimoga. With nature in its full bloom, the town of Shimoga has been home to several great dynasties and kingdoms. Steeped in rich heritage and culture, this main city of Shimoga District derives its name from the words 'Shiv-Mukha' implying 'Face of Lord Shiva'.

The history of Shimoga dates back to at least 2,000 years to the 3rd Century AD. Shimoga has been under the rule of various rulers and dynasties, from the Mauryas, Satavahanas, Kadambas of Banvasi, Chalukyas, Rashtrakutas, and rulers of the Vijayanagara kingdom. Due to this, Shimoga houses many historical monuments in Karnataka.

Also Read | Love Pak? Why Should You Live In India: Karnataka Minister To Kumaraswamy

Mahakuta

Situated on the outskirts of Badami is the tiny village of Mahakuta. The Mahakuta group of temples are an architectural delight, mirroring the unique rock-cut construction pattern of the Chalukyas seen across Badami.

These temples combine the ancient architectural elements of the Dravidian and Nagara styles, as is seen at the various temples of this region. Once the royal capital of the Chalukyas, Badami continues to enjoy a unique place, being the home to a number of examples of Dravidian architecture which makes it the cornerstone of historical places in Karnataka.

Also Read | Will Expand Cabinet In 3-4 Days: Karnataka CM