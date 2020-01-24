Karnataka Boy To Be Awarded On Republic Day For Guiding Ambulance During Floods

A 12-year-old boy from Karantaka's Raichur, who guided an ambulance across a submerged bridge, will be presented with the National Bravery Award on Republic Day. Back in August 2019, Venkatesh was hailed for guiding an ambulance across a bridge that had been completely flooded by incessant rain near the Hirerayanakumpi village. He is among the 22 children who are selected for the National Bravery Awards which will be presented by President Ram Nath Kovind on January 26.

A video that surface then showed the 12-year-old risking his life by running across the flooded bridge to guide an ambulance that was stuck due to the floods. While speaking to a local media outlet, Venkatesh said that he was playing with a group of friends when he saw the ambulance stuck on the bridge. It was senior IAS officer P Manivannan, Secretary, Labour Department who took note of his actions and recommended the Women and Child Development Department to give him a bravery award.

While speaking to a local media outlet, Manivannan said that he is of the opinion that the young student was entitled to be encouraged and honoured for his act of bravery. He further said that he recommended the 12-year-old for the bravery awards. Back in 2019, just days after the incident, the boy was also felicitated by the state authorities on the occasion of Independence Day. Venkatesh's brother reportedly said that none of his family members were aware of his actions until the video surfaced on the internet.

Apart from Venkatesh, the second National Bravery Award recipient from Karnataka this year is nine-year-old Arati, a resident of Navilagon Village in Honnavar, Uttara Kannada. She will be awarded for saving her brother from a cow that was charging at them while they were playing outside. The National Council of Child Welfare selects children to be awarded on the recommendations of the state government and the awardees are provided financial help to complete their studies as well. This year the awards will be presented to ten girls and 12 boys that were announced by the Indian Council of Child Welfare (ICCW) earlier this week.

