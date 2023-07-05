Khajjiar To Mandu: Lesser Known Hill Stations To Explore This Monsoon

Nature unveils it true beauty once the Monsoon clouds roll across the Indian subcontinent. While popular hill stations like Shimla and Darjeeling often steal the spotlight, India boasts several gems that are waiting to be discovered. This rainy season, embrace the tranquility and embark on a journey to these lesser-known hill stations, where misty mountains, lush green landscapes, and cascading waterfalls await.

3 things you need to know

India boasts of hidden hill stations with misty mountains, lush green landscapes, and cascading waterfalls waiting to be discovered.

Experience the serene beauty of Khajjiar, the Mini Switzerland of India, surrounded by dense forests and breathtaking meadows.

Explore Tawang, a hidden treasure in Arunachal Pradesh, known for its majestic monasteries, pristine lakes, and stunning landscapes.

Khajjiar, Himachal Pradesh

Nestled in the heart of Himachal Pradesh, Khajjiar is often referred to as the 'Mini Switzerland of India'. Surrounded by dense forests and breathtaking meadows, this picturesque hill station offers a serene escape from the chaos of city life. You can admire the beauty of the Khajjiar Lake, take a leisurely stroll through the Khajji Nag Temple, or indulge in thrilling adventures like paragliding and zorbing.

(Khajjiar is referred to as the Mini Switzerland of India | Image: Shutterstock)

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Located at an elevation of 10,000 feet, Tawang is a hidden treasure in Arunachal Pradesh. With its majestic monasteries, pristine lakes, and stunning landscapes, Tawang offers a spiritual and scenic retreat. Visit the iconic Tawang Monastery, hike to the picturesque Bumla Pass, and witness the awe-inspiring beauty of the Nuranang Waterfalls.

(Tawang offers a spiritual and scenic retreat | Image: Shutterstock)

Mawsynram Hill Station, Meghalaya

Located in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya, Mawsynram holds the Guinness World Record for being the wettest place on Earth. This hill station is known for its breathtaking waterfalls, scenic landscapes, and misty clouds. It allows you embrace the monsoon as you explore attractions like Mawsmai Cave, Mawlyngbna Village, and the majestic Nohkalikai Falls.

(Mawsynram holds the Guinness World Record for being the wettest place on Earth | Image: Shutterstock)

Haflong, Assam

Nestled in the Dima Hasao district, Haflong is the only hill station in Assam. It captivates visitors with its pristine beauty, pleasant climate, and rich cultural heritage. Surrounded by lush green hills, sparkling water bodies, and vibrant orchids, Haflong is associated with a range of activities like trekking, paragliding, and boating. Don't miss Haflong Lake, Maibong, and the Jatinga Bird Observatory.

(Haflong offer pristine beauty, pleasant climate, and rich cultural heritage | Image: Shutterstock)

Madikeri, Karnataka

Madikeri, also known as Coorg or Kodagu, is a popular hill station located in Karnataka. This charming town serves as a gateway to the region and is famous for its coffee plantations, misty hills, and spice estates. Immerse yourself in the serene environment, visit the Abbey Falls, enjoy the panoramic view from Raja's Seat, and explore the Dubare Elephant Camp.

(Madikeri is famous for its coffee plantations, misty hills, and spice estates | Image: Shutterstock)

Chaukori, Uttarakhand

Tucked away in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, Chaukori is a hidden paradise for nature enthusiasts. The panoramic views of the snow-capped Himalayan peaks and the lush tea gardens create a captivating atmosphere. Immerse yourself in the tranquility of this hill station, explore nearby waterfalls, and savor the aroma of freshly brewed tea.

( Chaukori gives the view of snow-capped Himalayan peaks | Image: Shutterstock)

Mandu, Madhya Pradesh

Steeped in history and surrounded by picturesque landscapes, Mandu in Madhya Pradesh is a must-visit hill station. The Mandu Fort, Jahaz Mahal, and Rani Roopmati Pavilion are the architectural marvels that showcase the rich cultural heritage of the region. Take leisurely nature walks, delve into the local culture, and savor the flavors of traditional Malwa cuisine.

( Mandu give the adventure of architectural marvels | Image: Shutterstock)

Overall, this Monsoon, venture beyond the usual tourist spots and discover the hidden treasures of these mesmerizing hill stations in India. From the breathtaking landscapes to the tranquil ambiance, each destination promises a unique and unforgettable experience. Embrace the serenity, connect with nature, and let the hidden hill stations of India leave an indelible mark on your soul. Happy exploring!