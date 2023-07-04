Sawan 2023: Know The Significance Of Lord Shiva's Pancha Bhoota Sthalam

Shravan Month, the fifth month in the Hindu calendar, is a sacred period for Hindu devotees. Lord Shiva, the ruling deity of the Shravan month, is prayed to during this time. In South India, Shiva is worshipped as Bhootapati or Bhootnath, Na | Ma | Shi | Va | Ya represent the five elements of life: Earth, Water, Fire, Air and Ether.

Let us explore the Pancha Bhoota Sthalams, the five Shiva Temples that symbolise these elements.

3 things you need to know

Shravan Month in the Hindu calendar is an ideal time for religious works and new beginnings.

The Pancha Bhoota Sthalams are five Shiva Temples representing the five elements of life.

Each temple has its own unique significance and attracts devotees seeking spiritual experiences.

Ekambareshwara Mandir (Earth Element)

Located in Tamil Nadu, the Ekambareshwarar Mandir signifies the Earth element. The temple houses a Lingam made of sand, depicting the Earth. To preserve this unique Lingam, jasmine oil is used for Abhishekam (ritual bathing) due to its low-density fluid. Spread across 23 acres, the temple is among the oldest in India, dating back to at least 600 AD.

Its remarkable 190-foot Gopuram stands tall as one of South India’s tallest gateways. Within the temple lies a more than 3000-year-old mango tree, adding to its historical and spiritual significance.

(Ekambareshwarar Mandir signifies the Earth element | Image: Shutterstock)

Jambukeswarar Mandir (Water Element)

Representing the Water element, the Jambukeswarar Temple is Trichy, Tamil Nadu, holds great reverence. Here, Shiva is worshipped as Appu Lingam (water Lingam). The sanctum of Jambukeswara houses an underground water stream that remains filled despite efforts to pump it out.

The temple preserves the tradition of priests dressing as women to symbolise the worship of Goddess Akhilandeshwari by Parvathi Devi. Visitors flock to witness this daily ritual and seek the blessings of the divine.

(Jambukeswarar Temple representing the Water element | Image: Shutterstock)

Arunachaleswarar Mandir (Fire Element)

Depicting the Fire Element, the Arunachaleswarar Mandir in Tamil Nadu, is a renowned pilgrimage site. The temple is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva and is the largest of its kind globally. Every full moon, pilgrims undertake a 14-kilometre circumambulation of the Arunchala hill.

It is known as Girivalam, seeking spiritual purification and liberation. The temple boasts four Gopurams, with the majestic Rajagopuram towering at 217 feet, ranking it as the third tallest in India.

(Arunachaleswarar Mandir depicting the Fire Element | Image: twitter)

Kalahastheeshwara Mandir (Air Element)

Situated on the banks of the Swarnamukhi River, the Kalahastheeshwara Mandir represents the Air element. Shiva is worshipped here as Vayu Lingam, symbolising the wind.

The temple’s uniqueness lies in a flickering lamp within the inner sanctum that defies the presence of air. Even when the priests seal the main deity room, the Vayu Lingam visibly moves. Known as te Kailash of the South, Srikalahasti Temple offers Rahu- Kethu poojas, believed to ward off ill-effects caused by the planets’ movements.

(Kalahastheeshwara Mandir represents the Air element | Image: Jean-Pierre Dalbéra)

Thillai Nataraja Temple (Ether Element)

The Thillai Nataraja Temple in Chidambaram venerates the Ether (Sky) element. Lord Shiva is worshipped in his formless state here. Spread over 40 acres in Chidambaram town, this temple ranks as the fifth largest in India. Its name derives from Chit, signifying consciousness and Ambaram, representing the sky, symbolising the ultimate goal of human life.

Notably, this temple is the only one among the Pancha Bhoota Sthalams where Shiva is portrayed through an anthropomorphic idol rather than a Lingam. The golden roof adorning the temple’s Gopuram is attributed to the Chola King Parantaka.

(Thillai Nataraja Temple venerates the Ether (Sky) element | Image: Kalyan Kumar)

Overall, the Pancha Bhoota Sthalams exemplify the profound connection between Lord Shiva and the five elements of Life. Exploring these temples during the auspicious month of Shravan provides an enriching spiritual experience and an opportunity to connect with the divine energy that pervades the universe.

