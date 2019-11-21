Rajasthan: Kota Holds Mesmerising Grand Canyon Of India, Garadia Mahadev Temple

All that most people know and marvel about is the Grand Canyon of Arizona. Its extremely large size and the way its landscapes display dramatic scenery has always received an overwhelming response from people around the world. However, did you know about the Grand Canyon that is situated in our own homeland, India? Yes! There exists one amidst the towering cliffs of Aravalli Mountain Range, Garadia Temple near Kota in Rajasthan. Since the place is located around kilometres in isolation on National Highway 76, it makes the road less travelled amongst tourists. The Garadia Mahadev Temple is one of the most magnificent places in India that allows you to capture some spectacular views of river Chambal.

The colourful Mahadev Temple

The Garadia Mahadev Temple appears no less than a fresco painted by nature itself. The crystal blue views of the Chambal river are a mesmerising sight. The place remains unfrequented due to its location. If you plan to visit anytime soon to Rajasthan, you can set up an early morning picnic on the cliffs of Garadia Mahadev Temple, the Grand Canyon of India.

To do things

It is a small yet colourful painting-like temple on the flat rocks of the area. To climb to the temple, you need to be careful as the rocks might be slippery, increasing the chances of mishaps and accidents. You can proceed to the viewpoint on the cliffs once you have dropped by the temple. The temple area is great for some immense solitude! You can relax and feast your eyes with the breathtaking views of the Chambal river’s horseshoe bend in the distance. Note that the temple timings are from 6 AM to 5:30 PM.

Also Read | Australia: Exotic Beaches And Resorts To Visit During Your Next Vacation

Also Read | White Hair: Easy Home Remedies To Reduce Them At A Very Early Stage

How to reach?

There are roadways and public transport facilities to reach this grand canyon of India. Reportedly, the safest and the most convenient mode of travelling to and from the Garadia Mahadev Temple is via roads. You may either book a personal taxi or rickshaw from Kota city which may usually fare not more than INR 700 to INR 1000. It is said that travelling via state transport buses is specifically not recommended as they drop you at the National Highway. You would have to walk henceforth as there are no vehicles to ask for a lift.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan On Reuniting With Ajay Devgn After Years In Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Also Read | Vegetable Chinese Samosa Recipe: How To Make This Lip-smacking Snack At Home