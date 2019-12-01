Travel Visa-free In These Best Destinations Around The World

Travelling the world makes you aware of the different cultures and lifestyles. The travelling adventure is always out there and the experience is quite bigger than the street one lives in. Travelling allows you to explore yourself in a broad way. The baggage of getting a visa often stops many tourists to enjoy the wonderful experience. It stops us from striking off the travel destinations in our bucket list. Here is a list of five exotic travel destinations abroad that doesn't require a Visa.

Also read | Travel: The Five Best Destinations In India To Go For Stargazing

Unique Visa-free destinations

Also read | Manali: Know Popular Restaurants That Offer Finger-licking Dishes

Mauritius

Mauritius is an incredible island in the Indian ocean. It is also a popular honeymoon destination for couples. It has one of the most desirable beaches and offers a stunning view to the tourists. Mauritius is one of the few countries that allows Indians to stay around for a period of 90 without the Visa. Port Louis and Grand Baie are some of the popular tourist spots on the island.

Bhutan

Bhutan is a beautiful travel destination that is located in the Eastern Himalayas. Indian passport holders don't require a visa for travelling to Bhutan. It is also one of the least populous country in Asia that offers peace to the tourists. The Buddhist culture in the country is admired by a lot of foreigners.

Also read | Bikers: Best Destinations To Getaways For Bike Riders From Mumbai

Fiji

The palm-lined beaches won't leave any moment to leave their impression into your memory. It has some interesting British architecture that will lock your eyes. Indian citizens do not need a pre-entry visa for travelling to Fiji. Nadi and Suva are some of the popular tourist spots in Fiji.

Nepal

Nepal offers you some of the best mountain ranges. The world's highest mountain range Mt. Everest is also located in Nepal. The holy Buddhist culture and monasteries will move you from inside. Indians are offered a visa-free visit to Nepal.

Maldives

The island country is popular for its magnificent resorts and beaches. It is also one of the best scuba diving destinations in the world and receives a heavy footfall every year from tourists all over the world. The Maldives allows a visa-free stay for a period of 90 days to Indians. Maafushi and Meeru island are some famous tourist spots in the Maldives.

Also read | Bucketlist Destinations: Places Around The World To Visit Before They Disappear