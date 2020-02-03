Lord Of The Rings Filming Locations That You Must Check Out

Lord of The Rings is one of the most popular franchises of all time. Directed by Peter Jackson, Lord Of The Rings has been shot in various places in New Zealand. These filming locations of popular movies and television series (like Game Of Thrones) have been major tourist attractions. Filming locations also boost the tourism of the place. Let’s take a look at the top places where a lot of sequences of LOTR were shot:

Fernside Gardens (Lothlorien)

The Fernside Gardens was shown as the beautiful Eleven town of Lothlorien where Queen Galadriel was shown giving advice to Frodo before he goes on his final journey to Mordor for destroying the ring. The place is known for being one of the oldest gardens in New Zealand. This place was also used as the location for Smeagol's battle.

Kaitoke Regional Park, Wellington (Rivendell)

The Kaitoke Regional Park in Wellington went on to become the shooting location for Rivendell. It is the place where a movie sequence shows Frodo survive a knife attack. The grassy region with the surrounding forests make this place favourable for nature lovers.

Pelorus River, Marlborough ( Floating Dwarves)

This river was chosen by director Peter Jackson for a sequence in The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug. It is where the dwarves are shown floating in giant barrels down the river. As a traveller, you can opt to go on riverside walks or take guided kayak tours.

Lake Pukaki, Mount Cook (Laketown)

The alluring Lake Pukaki was chosen as the location for Laketown in The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug. The glacial lakes across the area provide this lake with majestic blue water. Mount Cook also makes this place one of the most beauteous locations in New Zealand. The place is a popular fishing and cycling spot.

Matamata (Hobbiton)

This is a small town located in Waikato. It has a large area of the dairy farming landscape. This has been used to showcase the village of Hobbiton, a place where the LOTR characters Frodo, Bilbo Baggins, Merry, and Pippin belong to. The place still has the Hobbit holes that were built for filming. This place attracts tourists from all places.