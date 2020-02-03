Lucifer Season 5 On Netflix Release Date, Cast And Other Plot Details

Lucifer is an American television series developed by Tom Kapinos that premiered on January 25, 2016. The series is based on the DC Comics character created by Sam Kieth, Neil Gaiman and Mike Drigenberg. Lucifer is bankrolled by Warner Bros. Television, DC Entertainment and Jerry Bruckheimer Television. The first season of Lucifer received mixed reviews by critics. After three seasons Foz cancelled the series. However, Netflix picked up the series for a fourth season which released on May 8, 2019.

Lucifer season 5 release date

As per reports, Lucifer season 5 will be divided into two parts. It is speculated that the first half of Lucifer season 5 will be launched on Netflix during the summer of 2020, while the second half Lucifer season 5 is expected to come out in late 2020. However, nothing has been confirmed officially by the creators and producers yet.

What can one expect from the plot of Lucifer season 5?

In the last episode, it was seen that Lucifer was in hell. His return to his home has now spread to Los Angeles. Throughout the last seen, fans saw Chloe’s attempt to accept the fact that Lucifer has a violent side. Eve left at the end of season 4, but fans believe that her story is incomplete. They expect to see what happens with Eve. Also, fans know that Lucifer’s return was temporary. Although he said his last goodbye to Chloe. Fans want to know what will happen next.

How many episodes will Lucifer season 5 have?

Previously it was reported that Lucifer season 5 will only have 10 episodes. However, the creators later in July 2019 that Lucifer season 5 will have 16 episodes in total. Fans are extremely excited for the series to premiere.

Will there be season 6?

The producers have officially announced that Lucifer series will not have a sixth season. The creators want the audiences to watch Lucifer season 5. The season is filled with surprises and major plot twists.

