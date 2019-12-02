Travel: Here Is A List Of Things To Do And Places To Visit In Los Angeles

Los Angeles is the city of dreams for people looking for opportunities for making it big in the world of glamour. The city also offers multiple attractions for tourists to see. If you are planning to visit Los Angeles, there are a host of things that you can do. Here is a list of a few things one can do when visiting the city of Los Angeles.

Things one must do when visiting Los Angeles

Hollywood Walk of Fame

This is one of the most famous attractions in the city. There is an impressive collection of stars stretching for about 15 blocks along the Hollywood Boulevard and three more blocks around Vine Street. Since its establishment in 1958, the place now has more than 2600 five-pointed terrazzo and bronze stars awarded to actors, musicians, directors, characters, and other figures.

Universal Studios

One of the top amusement parks in the world, Universal Studios got even more popular since 2016 when The Wizarding World of Harry Potter was added to its list of attractions. The place also offers indoor skydiving at iFly Indoor Skydiving. If visiting in October, don’t miss out on experiencing the park’s one of a kind Halloween Horror Nights event.

Griffith Observatory

Located on the South slope of Mount Hollywood, the observatory offers the best point for seeing the iconic HOLLYWOOD sign of the city. The observatory has been free of charge ever since its completion in 1935. Telescope viewing is also offered on most clear nights.

Santa Monica Pier

Just to the west of LA is another one of the city’s most famous attractions, Santa Monica Pier. Opened in 1909, the Santa Monica Pier has been home to many famous attractions including the Pacific Park which has the famous Ferris wheel of the city. Santa Monica Pier has a small amusement park, concession stands, and areas for views and fishing.

Warner Bros. Studio Tour

If you are a movie lover, the Warner Bros. Studio Tour is an amazing way to see a movie studio in action. The Warner Bros. backlot is spread across more than 110 acres and one might even get a chance to see a real film being shot. This tour also consists of the famous Central Perk coffee shop set from FRIENDS.

