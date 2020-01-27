Maharashtra's Most Renowned Historical Sites And The Story Behind Them

Maharashtra has been a witness to a number of historic events. Most of these events revolved around the great Marathas and the British. Here are a few heritage sites that are of historic importance. Have a look at the list here.

Historic places to visit in Maharashtra

1. Chand Minar

Chand Minar is a high tower situated in Daulatabad, Maharashtra. The structure is close to the Daulatabad Fort. It was built in 1445 CE by King Ala-ud-din Brahmani. The Persian structure was built to celebrate the capture of the fort. It is basically a replica of the Qutb Minar. The tower is loved for the detailing on it.

2. Daulatabad Fort

Daulatabad Fort is also known by the name Devagiri. It is located in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. It was the capital of the Delhi Sultanate for a short period of time. The fort is famous for its structure and beauty. The place was also taken over by Sultan Alauddin Khalji at one point. It was Sultan Muhammad Bin Tughluq who changed the name of the city to Daulatabad in 1327. The structure here is beautiful and has a lot to offer. Make sure you visit the place if you are around Maharashtra.

3. Shaniwarwada

Shaniwarwada is a name that has popped up in various historical Bollywood movies. The structure was built by the Marathas in the year 1732 in Pune. You should visit the place to learn about its rich history. It is the place where the Peshwas lived when they lost to the East India Company. The place is still visited by numerous people, owing to its beauty and political importance.

4. Ajanta Caves

Ajanta Caves is a historic cave situated in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. The cave is full of stone carvings that tell a story. The caves are said to be built in two eras, 2nd century BCE and 480 CE. It has huge sculptures of Lord Shiva and other deities. The sculptures mostly depict Buddhist art. It is frequently visited by the people settled in Mumbai.

5. Pratapgad

Pratapgad is a hill fort which was built by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the year 1656. It is situated in Mahabaleshwar, which is a popular hill station in the state of Maharashtra. The fort is famous for its location. It is surrounded by greenery and hence provides a great view. The name Pratapgad translates to Valour Fort and marks the bravery of the Marathas. You must pay a visit and learn all about the structure and the beauty of it.

