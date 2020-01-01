Manila Has Several Exciting Things To Offer, Here's When To Visit The Philippines' Capital

The best time to visit Manila is during the months of January to April. Though temperatures are high during March and April, still it is a good time since you would not need to tackle rains in these months. The dry season is a good time when you can hire a bike and roam through Manila. Between the month of June to November, Manila experiences rains. The wet season tends to be hot and humid, which is not a good time to visit Manali. Some streets in Manila also get flooded during this time. Manila is also prone to cyclones, so tourists should skip the wetter months, which are also considered an off-season for tourism in the city. If you do visit Manila during the wet season, so make sure you check the weather reports to see the severity of the rains.

When to visit Manila, the capital of the Philippines?

If you are looking for the warmest time to visit Manila, then the hottest months are May, April, and June. The warmest time of year is generally mid-May where the temperature is regularly around 34.2°C with temperatures rarely dropping below 27.1°C at night. If dry weather is what you are after, February, January are the best months. The lowest chance of rain or snow occurs around early February. The busiest month for tourism in Manila is in January, followed by April and May. Prices for hotels and flights are expensive during these months, though you can save if you book your tickets well in advance. Tourists are unlikely to visit Manila in December. Those willing to visit at these times will likely find it the least expensive month.

