The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Brahmastra Stars Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Seen In Manali; Fans Share BTS Pictures

Bollywood News

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen in Manali for shooting a dance sequence for Brahmastra. Fans share BTS pictures. Read here to know more details about it

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
brahmastra

Brahmastra is one of the most awaited movies of 2020. We last saw him in the 2018’s hit movie Sanju. It will almost be 2 years since we saw the star on the big screen and Ranbir’s next big project Brahmastra will have an ensemble star cast which includes Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia, and Nagarjuna Akkineni alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Recently, pictures of the star cast have surfaced on the internet that suggests that they are from the shooting of Brahmastra. The pictures were taken in Himachal Pradesh as we can see the stars in snowy mountains.

Read Also| Brahmastra: Amitabh Bachchan In A Never-seen-before Avatar Shoots With Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor seen in BTS pictures from Brahmastra

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirfanbase) on

In this image shared by Ranbir’s fan base, we can see both Ranbir and Alia Bhatt in the picture. Ranbir is seen in a long black long snow jacket and black trousers. Alia is seen in a white skirt and a neon green jacket. It seems like both of them are waiting for instructions while shooting for a song.  

Read Also| Ranbir Kapoor Says He Was Petrified Of His Father As A Child

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prashannababu89@official (@pb.1789) on

Read Also| Ranbir Kapoor: The Actor's Injury Causes The Brahmastra Shoot To Stall?

Few other pictures also surfaced the internet where we can see two additional pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt standing in front of Brinda Parameshwar. In addition to the stars in the second post, we can also see the director Ayan Mukherjee in a white jacket alongside members of his crew and those helping him shoot.

In a recent post, Amitabh Bachchan also shared a picture of himself where he wrote: “minus degrees ..err like -3 .. protective gear .. and the work etiquette.” In this picture, we can see Amitabh in a full-beard look. He was also wearing reflecting glares. Ranbir is partly seen in the picture standing beside Amitabh.

Read Also| Injured Ranbir Kapoor Papped At The Airport, Fans Show Concern

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG