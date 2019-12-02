Brahmastra Stars Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Seen In Manali; Fans Share BTS Pictures

Brahmastra is one of the most awaited movies of 2020. We last saw him in the 2018’s hit movie Sanju. It will almost be 2 years since we saw the star on the big screen and Ranbir’s next big project Brahmastra will have an ensemble star cast which includes Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia, and Nagarjuna Akkineni alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Recently, pictures of the star cast have surfaced on the internet that suggests that they are from the shooting of Brahmastra. The pictures were taken in Himachal Pradesh as we can see the stars in snowy mountains.

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor seen in BTS pictures from Brahmastra

In this image shared by Ranbir’s fan base, we can see both Ranbir and Alia Bhatt in the picture. Ranbir is seen in a long black long snow jacket and black trousers. Alia is seen in a white skirt and a neon green jacket. It seems like both of them are waiting for instructions while shooting for a song.

Few other pictures also surfaced the internet where we can see two additional pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt standing in front of Brinda Parameshwar. In addition to the stars in the second post, we can also see the director Ayan Mukherjee in a white jacket alongside members of his crew and those helping him shoot.

T 3567 - ..minus degrees ..err like -3 .. protective gear .. and the work etiquette .. pic.twitter.com/EdB3maKZpA — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 1, 2019

In a recent post, Amitabh Bachchan also shared a picture of himself where he wrote: “minus degrees ..err like -3 .. protective gear .. and the work etiquette.” In this picture, we can see Amitabh in a full-beard look. He was also wearing reflecting glares. Ranbir is partly seen in the picture standing beside Amitabh.

