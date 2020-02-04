Mashobra Travel Tips: Things To Do At The Picturesque Hill Station

Mashobra, the small towny hill station located in the Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh is an attractive vacation destination. The beautiful hill town is a grand attraction for history buffs, spiritual travellers, and culture seekers too. If you are looking for some local adventure, the hills in Mashobra can surely be your option. Check out some of the best things to do when you visit the hill town of Mashobra.

Birdwatching at the Reserve Forest Sanctuary

The Reserve Forest Sanctuary is just one km away from the city. Due to this sanctuary, Mashobra is often called the birdwatcher’s delight. The reserve forest is also one of Asia's largest watersheds which acts as the source of water for Shimla and is among the best places to visit in Mashobra. Some of the most common bird species one can spot here include Himalayan eagles, pheasants, partridges and chukars. The park is also a delight for trekkers and hikers who come here to camp under the rich covers of cedar, oak, and pine and amid scenic views of the Indus River.

Wild Flower Hall

Originally, the hall was built as a residence of Lord Kitchener of Khartoum. The Wild Flower Hall building is said to have been a favourite retreat of Lord Ripon. As it is located atop the Mahasu Peak at an elevation of 2,500 m, Wild Flower Hall is an epitome of unmatched luxury, beautiful decor and ambience, and stunning views, which together make it one of the top Mashobra tourist attractions.

Jakhoo Temple

Jakhoo Temple is a Hanuman temple ( Hindu monkey god ) located on the highest point in Simla, Jakhoo Hill. The site is one of the most sought-after tourist attractions in Shimla, attracting tourists and visitors of all ages. Jakhu Temple has the world's largest Hanuman statue, which is visible from most parts of Shimla.

Promo Image Credits - Shutterstock by aakash.malhotra