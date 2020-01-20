Meditation Tips While Travelling, Whether You're On A Flight Or A Bus

It is not always easy to follow a meditation routine especially when you are travelling. Travel can be exhausting and it can sometimes also become one of the culprits of a self-care practice gone ashtray. That is why it is important to learn how to meditate while travelling. However, it can be difficult to find a proper space and time for meditation, these tricks will help you to stick to your meditation routine.

How to Meditate While Traveling

Stay Committed

As you prepare for your travel or vacation, make sure to have a solid commitment to yourself for your meditation every day. It means you have to sacrifice something along with your trips like sleep or social engagements. Once you decide and commit to yourself, the next step to follow is to take action.

Set the vibe

While you can meditate without any tools or equipment, it may be helpful to bring a few things to set the vibe while travelling. Consider travelling with a candle (one that is in a tin and has a lid), or noise-cancelling headphones, and a small blanket. Having these simple things can help you feel restful in your meditation time.

Maximise and manage your time

When you’re in route, maximise your time by meditating in the back of your car, at your gate, or on the aeroplane. This is a great time to get your practice in if you had a hectic travel day. If the days are packed from morning to night, wake up 30 minutes earlier than you usually do home so you can fit it in.

Get restful sleep

Whenever possible, try to get to bed early for a good and sound night of rest. If meditation is more relaxing for you than it is energising, try sitting for meditation right before you go to sleep. Meditating when travelling can be hard, but you always have a choice. The hotel balcony or your room's bathroom is not bad places to find peace and quiet while meditating.

