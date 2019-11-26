Nepal: Five Reasons Why You Should Plan Your Next Trip To The Mountainous Country

Travel into the cradle of the Himalayas, into the land of monasteries and mountain habitats, Nepal! This unique mountain country is a destination for hikers, trekkers, and curious travel enthusiasts. Trace the steps of the Dalai Lama into the land of Dal Bhat. We bring you a list of reasons why one should plan their next trip to Nepal!

Also Read | Nepal Struggles To Complete Desarath Stadium For 13th South Asian Games

Waking up in the clouds

Nepal is located in ranges above sea level varying from non-habitable lands in the Everest to the mass around the ranges which have multiple settlements. According to reports, 15% of the country's land is 4000 meters above sea level. There are habitants living in the mountains as well as in rare flatland cities like the capital Kathmandu. Traveling to rural Nepal and waking up the next day is similar to waking up in the clouds.

Also Read | Nepal: With 2 Weeks To Go For South Asian Games, Work At Main Venue Still Underway

The ample of bio-diversity

For the ones who love the glimpses of wild animals, the Chitwan National Park or the Sagarmatha National Park can be an ideal destination. The local flora and fauna here include crocodiles, rhinos, deer, tigers, and leopards. Some of the winged ones that can be found are Booted eagle, black kite, common Pochard, and golden eagles.

Also Read | Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid To Visit Nepal From Nov 12-15

Culture

The birthplace of Lord Buddha according to UNESCO, Nepal has a number of monasteries as well as temples. The capital of the country, Kathmandu has World Heritage Sites like Durbar Square, which dates back to the coronation of several kings in the third century. One can experience the multi-culturalism right in the city. The Boudhanath Stupa is another scenic destination to flock.

Adventures await

The hiking and trekking enthusiasts can take the world-renowned Annapurna circuit, which is a difficult trek to conquer. People from around the world come to also conquer the Everest Base Camp hike, which is tough and only undertaken with expert assistance. There are other activities like bungee jumping and rafting that can be done here.

Peace, Serenity and tranquillity

Nepal is a land of wonders with small lakes, mountains and mountain villages. The region can provide peace and tranquillity that one craves for in the bustling cities. It is a getaway country, with serene landscapes. Discover the country and the friendly people in the country!

Also Read | Nepal PM On Kalapani Dispute: 'Would Ask India To Withdraw Its Forces'