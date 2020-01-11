Offbeat Beaches In Pondicherry For A Tranquil Vacation Experience

Pondicherry is the French Capital of India and has ample of things to do for travellers and visitors. People who are planning to visit Pondicherry can visit the magnificent architectural houses and churches, offbeat beaches, and have some really tasty seafood there.

The key attraction of Pondicherry is its stunning and offbeat beaches that promise you an awesome experience. These pristine and offbeat beaches will definitely leave you mesmerized and give you a relaxing escape from your bored life.

So, to make a unique list of offbeat beaches in Pondicherry, here are some of the best ones to make your trip breezy and adventurous.

Visit these offbeat beaches in Pondicherry to have an awesome vacation

Serenity Beach

Some people really have a dream of trying surfing or learn surfing once in a lifetime and this is the place that can surely fulfil your dream. They offer certified surfing classes near the beach by trained professionals.

Serenity Beach is one of the best offbeat beaches in the city which is quite secluded and makes you feel free from stress. You can head to various cafes and shacks that are available near the beach that provide delicious food.

Activities: Surfing, boating, beach volleyball and sunbathing

Timings: Till evening 6:30 pm

Image courtesy: @sairamsoma

Paradise Beach

Paradise Beach is undeniably one of the magical and offbeat beaches in Pondicherry, which is true to its name. This offbeat beach is a must-visit attraction if you are looking for some calm and tranquil experience in the city. One important thing to make a note about this beach is that it is away from the city crowd and hence it is the perfect spot to explore. The crystal clear waters are just perfect for a swim to calm down during the sunny days.

Activities: Jet-skiing, canoeing, and kayaking.

Timings: From 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Image courtesy: @dhrmalik

Veerampattinam Beach

This is another famous and most-visited beach in Pondicherry. If you love to click photographs a lot, Veerampattinam Beach is the best one for you. It is one of the longest offbeat beaches in Pondicherry with beautiful scenery around. The surroundings of the beach are always green throughout the year making the setting more picturesque.

Activities: Photography, swimming, and fishing

Timings: Morning till evening'

Image courtesy: @madqueen_rules

Karaikal Beach

This is one of the best offbeat beaches in Pondicherry that is recommended especially for those who love to have an action-packed vacation. It provides a lot of entertainment for a whole family and also a wide range of water sports. There are many hotels, cafes, and restaurants that serve the yummiest and delicious food that will melt your heart. Karaikal, an offbeat Beach in Pondicherry will never disappoint you. It is located 130 km away from Pondicherry.

Activities: Swimming, canoeing, kayaking, boating

Timings: Morning till evening

Image courtesy: @karaikal_diaries

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock