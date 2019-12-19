Oman: Best Of Beaches To Visit When Vacationing In The Country

Oman is located on the South-eastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula in Western Asia. Being a coastal country, Oman offers a variety of beautiful beaches that must be visited at least once in a lifetime. Here is a list of a few beaches that should not be missed in when visiting Oman.

Al Qurum Beach

This beach is located in the capital city of Muscat. Considered to be one of the most beautiful beaches in the country, it has a lot of famous hotel and cafes nearby. But being in Muscat, it also makes it one of the busiest beaches. It is also close to shopping centres, restaurants, and other attractions.

Al Mughsayl Beach

This beach is located in Dhofar which lies in the southern region of Oman. The golden beach stretches across about 7 kilometres. Besides the crystal clear water and glowing sand, which makes this beach a picturesque paradise is the coconut and banana plantations along the coastline.

Bandar Jissah

About 25 kilometres from the capital city lies another beach named Bandar Jissah. The beach gets a gorgeous orange hue in the right sunlight. The beach has an amazing view with its rocky hills and formations rising out of the water.

Musandam Beaches

Musandam is located in the northern region of Oman. It is surrounded by two gulfs, the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Gulf. The coast is filled with beautiful beaches filled with clear white sand. The most popular one is Khassab Beach.

Tiwi Beach

There is a small fishing village called Tiwi located on the eastern coast of Oman. Besides the popular white sands, the town is bordered with Wadi Tiwi and Wadi Shab with their green plantations, crystal waters and majestic mountains. This village is the perfect escape whether the visitors are looking for an adventure or relaxing evening.

