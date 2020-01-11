Offbeat Beaches In Puri To Explore And Have An Amazing Holiday

Puri is a vibrant and alluring part of India and the spiritual capital of Odisha. It is considered to be one of the major centers of pilgrimage in the country. This place is home to colourful seashores, pristine beaches, offers ample of fun activities, and a grand and wide range of old temples.

Along with colourful landmarks, it also has some or other celebrations all year round in the city. It is situated near the Bay of Bengal and you can enjoy innumerable offbeat beaches in Puri to enjoy with your family.

Some of the best offbeat beaches in Puri that features an impressive line-up along with huge tourist attractions from all over the world are listed below:

Offbeat Beaches in Puri to explore and have an awesome experience

Chandrabhaga Beach

Chandrabhaga beach is one of the largest and best offbeat beaches in Puri district of Odisha. The beach is also considered as the finest beach along the eastern coast of India. This offbeat beach in Puri holds huge importance due to its cultural and traditional activities, and one of them is the iconic Chandrabhaga Mela, a seven-day fair arranged to worship Lord Surya.

Food-lovers can enjoy local cuisine alongside the beach that provides some delectable delicacies. This offbeat beach in Puri is a short distance away from the World Heritage Site of the Konark Temple.

Location: Chandrabhaga Beach, Konark, Odisha

Key Attractions: Swimming, surfing, parasailing, boating, sunbathing, tasty local food, walking, sightseeing, and photography

Puri Beach

One of the wonderful and pristine beaches to visit in Puri is the Puri Beach. This beach is the most favourite one for family visitors and beach lovers. People who relish relaxing at the beach can grab the opportunity to experience its wild sea waves and enjoy fun activities like angling, boat ride, swimming, surfing, and sea cruising.

This beach has several ancient holy temples around it, that entices the tourist from across the world to visit the place. It attracts visitors, by its colours of festivity, exceptional artworks, and the cultural dance programs during the annual ‘Puri Beach Festival’. This vibrant, cultural and heritage festival is held in the winter month of November.

Location: Puri Beach, Puri, Odisha

Key Attractions: Sightseeing, photography, swimming, scuba diving, surfing, sunbathing, horse ride, and camel ride

Balighai Beach

Balighai Beach, the most well-maintained and pristine beach of Puri is also a major tourist attraction. It is one of the best offbeat beaches in Puri and an enchanting sight to experience. This beach is highly preferred by the local fishermen for fishing, and you can also watch them while catching fish, which makes for a beautiful view from the shore.

Location: Balighai Beach, Puri, Odisha

Key Attractions: Sightseeing, photography, swimming, surfing, parasailing, sunbathing, and walking

