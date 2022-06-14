Over 19 Lakh Pilgrims Visited The 4 Holy Sites On Char Dham Yatra So Far In 2022: Report

With travelling opening up and states decreasing major Covid-related restrictions, the much-awaited Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand commenced earlier this month on May 3, and so far more than 19 lakh people have visited the religious destination. While the yatra started with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines, the other two - Badrinath and Kedarnath were also opened up consecutively.

Ever since the doors for the pilgrimage opened for devotees, lakhs of people have arrived till June 13, Monday. Notably, the pilgrimage has resumed after a major gap of two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic following which more than 3 lakhs people got themselves registered at the very beginning.

It is pertinent to note that the Char Dham yatra holds major significance in the Hindu culture and for the devotees who make this annual pilgrimage in the Himalayan highlands. The entire yatra comprises visiting four holy sites including Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. While Gangotri and Yamunotri opened their doors on the first day of the yatra, Kedarnath opened on May 6 and Badrinath on May 8 this year.

In the meantime, read on to check the footfall of devotees so far.

The number of Visitors / Pilgrims:

From May 3 to June 13, a total of 3,62,243 devotees reached Shri Gangotri Dham, while 5,152 devotees reached by 4 PM on June 13.

From May 3 to June 13, a total of 2,73,551 devotees reached Shri Yamunotri Dham, while 3,772 devotees reached by 4 PM on June 13.

From May 6 to June 13, a total of 6,66,901 devotees (including 67,616 by helicopters) reached Shri Kedarnath Dham, while 13,895 devotees reaches by 4 PM on June 13.

From May 8 to June 13, a total of 6,89,729 devotees reached Shri Badrinath Dham, while 11,483 devotees reached by 4 PM on June 13.

Taking all of it together, a total of 13,56,630 devotees reached Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath by the evening of June 13, while a total of 6,35,794 devotees reached Shri Gangotri-Yamunotri by the evening of June 13. Following that, witnessing a record-breaking number, so far a total of 19,92,424 pilgrims have made to the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand.

On the other hand, the Shri Hemkunt Sahib Lokpal Shrine which opened its gates on May 22 has witnessed a total of 83,019 pilgrims till June 13 evening.

Amarnath Yatra

On the sidelines of the ongoing Char Dham yatra, Amarnath Yatra - the 43-day pilgrimage to the Himalayan shrine of Amarnath is also set to begin this month on June 30 in Jammu and Kashmir.

With just a few days left for the pilgrimage, the district administration of Anantnag has started the preparations ahead of the yatra including arrangements for track opening, health facilities, sanitation facilities, and accommodation for pilgrims, among others. Speaking on the same, Anantnag Deputy Commissioner, Dr Piyush Singla said that security arrangements have also been made at the base campsite along with other necessary arrangements.

Image: PTI