Paris Voted 'most Creative City' In World; Know Other Places On List With 'City Of Lights'

Paris, known for its picturesque lanes and architectural landmarks, has been voted the most creative city in the world. The ranking, which was given by British Website Inkfi, highlighted that the French capital possesses the highest concentration of theatres and historical monuments per square miles. In addendum, the city also has an abundance of street art, making it popular on social media.

Website analysed 75 cities

For the analyses, the website looked into 75 leading cities from all across the globe and compared them for the inspirational factors in the realm of art, architecture, music amongst others. It collected and compared data from various websites including YouGov, Instagram, Ahrefs, Euromonitor to finally rank them.

The list of cities included London, Tel Aviv, Porto, Miami, New York and many other popular cultural destinations. But, the ‘city of lights’ outshined everyone with its museums, art galleries, cathedrals Eiffel tower, ad street Art. As per the website, Instagrammers have posted over 824,000 street art images taken in Paris, one of the key areas of The World's Most Creative Cities ranking.

Ranking second in the list was Spanish city of Barcelona, which is famous for its beautiful cathedrals and game of soccer. It was followed by Irish Capital city Dublin, which gigantic castles and landscapes. British capital London ranked fourth, however, it still remains a European favorite destination for drama lovers, since it counts over 200 theatre halls.

Israel’s most populous city and one of major tourist attraction, Tel Aviv ranked fifth in the list with its Mediterranean cousin and stark 1930s Bauhaus Buildings. It was followed by US’ New York City, which boasts of the world-famous Statue of Liberty, Central Park, Times Square, Empire State Building amongst others.

It was followed by Milan, which is often dubbed as the 'Fashion Capital of the world' and boasts of some hight end restraints and eateries. Ranking next in the list was 'The city of Angels' Los Angeles, which houses Hollywood and world's famous film and television studies. On Hollywood Boulevard, TCL Chinese Theatre displays celebrities’ hand- and footprints, the Walk of Fame honours thousands of luminaries and vendors sell maps to stars’ homes.

Famouse for its beaches and elusive marketplaces, Miami ranked ninth. Acquiring the last postion in the lsit was Poto, a coastal city in northwest Portugal known for its stately bridges and port wine production.

