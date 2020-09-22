Paris Hilton Opens Up About Solitary Confinement And PTSD On Drew Barrymore's Talk Show

Paris Hilton and Drew Barrymore recently opened about their childhood struggles. The two celebrities who entered limelight at an early age discussed their struggles on Drew Barrymore’s new talk show. On the show, both Paris Hilton and Drew Barrymore talked about their experience of being placed in solitary confinement as teens.

Paris & Drew discuss solitary confinement on Barrymore’s show

Paris Hilton recently opened up about her life and her early life struggles in her YouTube Originals documentary, This Is Paris. The documentary made many shocking revelations about Hilton’s life. One of them being that the celebrity was placed into solitary confinement at her boarding school in Utah. Paris Hilton recently discussed this experience on The Drew Barrymore Show.

On the show, both Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton opened up about being placed in institutions for their behavioural issues as teens. While talking to Paris about her documentary, This Is Paris, Drew Barrymore said that it felt like she was seeing a “mirror image” of everything she has been through in her life.

Furthermore, Drew Barrymore revealed that she was also “taken away” and locked into “solitary confinement” for a year and a half. Drew added that Paris’ story resonates with her story.

In the documentary This is Paris, Hilton revealed that she and her peers at the Provo Canyon School in Utah suffered from physical and emotional abuse. She claimed that they were given “mystery pills” and when Hilton refused to take them she was sent to solitary confinement without clothes. Paris Hilton also revealed that sometimes she spent nearly 20 hours in the confinement. She revealed that she ended up developing “trust issues and PTSD”.

Speaking about the revelations made in the documentary, Paris Hilton revealed that it was not the original premise of the project. But eventually, she developed a “sisterly friendship” with her director, and then she decided to share her story and help other survivors. Paris Hilton revealed that initially she was “embarrassed” to tell her story but now she knows the people who are abusing the children should be “ashamed”.

On the talk show, Drew Barrymore revealed that her experiences of solidarity confinement saved her life and they are not the same as Hilton. Drew Barrymore was an alcoholic and was suffered from drug addiction as a child actor. She revealed that her rebellious attitude led her to be thrown in solitary confinement. But while reflecting on her time spent in the confinement Drew said that it “did save my life” and she “wouldn’t change a thing” about it.

