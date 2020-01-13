Paris: Top Places You Must Visit In This Gorgeous European City

Paris is among the beautiful places in the world. For a long stay, you can visit many places in Paris. However, if you do not have enough time on your hands, or if you are stopping due to a layover for 7-12 hours, there are various places you can visit. Visiting these places won’t take much of your time and you can certainly enjoy and pass your time as well. Let’s take a look at some of the places you can visit if you are on a schedule. Read on to know more about what to do in Paris in 1 day.

Also read: Flight From Las Vegas To Paris Diverted To Boston After 'mechanical Emergency'

Notre-Dame-de-Paris

The cathedral of Notre-Dame-de-Paris is one of the most famous and beautiful places in Paris. A visit to this exceptionally beautiful place in Paris won't take much of your time either. The purpose would be to arrive at the place, witness the beauty of it and learn a thing or two. It is also only 45 minutes away from the Charles de Gaulle airport. The total time you will spend here won't be longer than 2-3 hours.

Also read: Paris Mayor To Name Street After Late British Singer David Bowie

Eiffel Tower

When you think of Paris, the first thing that comes to your mind is the Eiffel tower. Even if you visit this place and climb over, it won’t take much of your time. The purpose of the visit is to keep it short and spending time at the Eiffel tower won’t take more than 3-4 hours, considering that you choose to climb up as well.

Jardin du Luxembourg

The garden has a French-style look in front of the Luxembourg Palace. The English-style garden is also beauteous. In the 25 hectares, you can witness the Medici Fountain or some of the 106 statues that are in the park. It will take not more than 3-4 hours of your time. Take a stroll and admire the place and also visit The Musée du Luxembourg, the Orangerie, and the greenhouses. It will also be one of the simplest and most soothing visits.