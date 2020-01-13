Paris Mayor To Name Street After Late British Singer David Bowie

Local mayor has announced on Friday that a street in Paris will soon be named after late British rock star David Bowie. Jerome Coumet, who is the mayor of 13th arrondissement of Paris said that there will soon be Rue David Bowie in his district.

Special link with Paris

The socialist mayor, a professed fan of Bowie, said a new road near the major Austerlitz station in the southeast of the French capital would bear the name of the music megastar. He added that the naming must be approved by the Paris council in February. The mayor revealed that the Heroes hitmaker who died in 2016 had a special link with ‘the city of lights.’

Bownie who was considered to be one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century was also an actor. His career was marked by reinvention and visual presentation, with his music and stagecraft having a significant impact on popular music. During his lifetime, his record sales, estimated at over 100 million records worldwide, made him one of the world's best-selling music artists. He was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996. The English songwriter has given numerous hits like Under Pressure, Space Oddity, Lazarus, Starman and China Girl among others.

Two new albums by the late superstar, with never-heard-before songs, will be released by Parlophone records on weekly basis from January 17. David Bowie's official website announced that 'DAVID BOWIE IS IT ANY WONDER?' a six-track extended play of unreleased and rare tracks to be released over six weeks. The first of these is a previously unreleased version of ‘The Man Who Sold The World’, released on January 8, what would have been Bowie's 73rd birthday. ChangeNowBowie will be released in limited quantities on LP and CD for Record Store Day on April 18, 2020. The cover art for the album will feature a portrait of David by renowned photographer Albert Watson, taken in New York in 1996. On January 31, 2019, it was announced that a biopic will be made on Bowie and will revolve around his first trip to the United States in 1971.

