Party In Goa: Curlies, LPK And Other Venues To Have Best New Year Eve Party

Goa is one of the most hyped, yet worthy-of-its-hype tourist destination, widely popular for a short getaway. December marks as prime time in Goa, as travellers in huge numbers, visit this place, which is a paradise for tourists who enjoy the nightlife by the beach. As New Year's Eve is on its way, here are the top party venues in Goa that you surely do not want to miss.

Best party venues in Goa

1. Curlies Beach Shack

Situated near the flea market in Anjuna, Curlies is one of the most renowned and oldest party places in Goa. It not only gathers Indians but also brings in a huge foreign crowd. It's a mesmerising location and a beachy view makes it a happening place for the tourists.

2. LPK Love Passion Karma

Situated on the banks of river Nerul in Candolim, LPK is known to be one of the poshest and classiest clubs in Goa. With its exquisite interiors and classy ambience, this place tops the list of must-visit places of every tourist who visits Goa in December.

3. Sinq night club

Get ready for some dose of Bollywood and commercial music from me tonight only at Sinq Nightclub Goa ! See ya here ;) pic.twitter.com/vCpDtYJoEU — DJ PAROMA (@DjParoma) July 19, 2019

Located in Candolim Goa, this place is famous for its perfectly built poolside lounge. With a lavish barbeque fair, Sinq night club is always in December.

4. Mambo's night club

Mambo's is the best club to visit if you love Bollywood. With a huge dance floor, Mambo's is all about Bollywood notes and lively numbers. According to bloggers, this club gathers the maximum crowd In December.

5. Titos

This club is marked as one of the most well-established clubs in Goa. Located on the Titos lane near Baga, the club boasts of great interiors and is a perfect place for dance lovers.

