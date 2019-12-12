Shalini Pandey's Goa Vacation Wardrobe Is All About Simply Slaying

Shalini Pandey is currently considered to be one of the most promising new faces in the Telugu film industry. Shalini marked her debut in the Telugu film industry in the film Arjun Reddy. But apart from being a promising new talent in the film industry, she is also no less than a social media sensation. The Arjun Reddy actor is considered to be a fashion icon by the youth. So here are some style lessons you can learn from Shalini Pandey.

Shalini Pandey sets fashion goals with her vacay wardrobe:

1. The simple white dress

Shalini Pandey has definitely got her fashion basics rights. Recently, during her trip to Goa, the Arjun Reddy actor uploaded a picture on her Instagram in a white dress. The actor was smiling in the picture and the white dress was a cherry on top for this fabulous look. Take a look.

2. The black swimsuit

Goa is all about beaches and breezy vibes. Shalini’s vacation wardrobe revolved around the basic vibe of Goa. The Arjun Reddy actor looks beautiful in this black swimsuit and can be seen chilling by the sea. Take a look.

3. Stripes

Shalini Pandey once again pulled one of the most basic looks and elevated it in her own way. The Arjun Reddy actor sported this simple striped dress during her vacation in Goa. The stripes on the dress were minimal and also helped in elongating her body thus making her look much taller than her natural height. Take a look.

4. A simple tee and jeans

Shalini Pandey, as mentioned earlier, knows how to elevate her look with the simplest of wardrobe basics. Shalini uploaded a picture on her Instagram where she can be seen sporting a simple blue T-shirt and a pair of blue jeans. Take a look.

