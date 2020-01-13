Explore Philadelphia With These 4 Things To Do In The City Within 12 Hours

Pennsylvania’s largest city, Philadelphia is a notable rich historical city colloquially known as Philly. Philadelphia offers a wide range of travel spots and a variety of authentic and top-notch attractions. However, if you are here only for a few hours, there are some attractions you just cannot miss.

Have a look at the city’s attractions, museums, food, sports, arts, culture and more to experience in Philadelphia within 12 hours.

Four things to do in Philadelphia

The Liberty Bell

The Liberty Bell is an iconic symbol of American independence, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The bell is free to visit year-round with no tickets required. People and travellers from around the nation visit here to take a photo in front of the soaring glass walls overlooking the Independence Hall.

Run up the Rocky Steps

Rocky Statue and Rocky Steps are two must things to do in Philadelphia. Since Rocky’s first triumphant run on the silver screen in 1976, the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art have become an international destination. Walk down the Rocky Statue and mimic Rocky's famous climb. The bronze statue of Rocky was originally created for Rocky III.

Binge on the Philly Cheesesteak

The Philly Cheesesteak is undoubtedly the city's most famous food dish inspired by the Philadelphian cuisine. These awesome sandwiches consist of chopped (or thinly sliced) steak, cheese and/or fried onions on a hoagie roll. Foodies are usually seen hanging around the South 9th Street and Passyunk Avenue to enjoy the best Philly Cheesesteak.

Tour at the birthplace of the United States, Independence Hall

Independence Hall holds monumental significance to the development of the nation. In 1776, the Founding Fathers signed the Declaration of Independence in the building’s Assembly Room. Independence Hall is a must-visit place in Philadelphia as it has a massive history. The UNESCO World Heritage Site is the centrepiece of Independence National Historical Park, and guided tours are available year-round.

Promo Image Courtesy: Unsplash - @gibson_hurst